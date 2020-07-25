Late surge earns Dell Rapids PBR a playoff win over Colman

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — After trailing 3-2 in the sixth inning, Dell Rapids PBR scored 10 unanswered runs on their way to a 12-3 win over Colman.

It all started in the third inning when Dell Rapids’ Riley Hoffman delivered a run batted in via a double to the left-centerfield gap.

In the fourth inning, Dell Rapids would double their lead thanks to an Aaron Hanson one run homerun.

Colman would get on the board in the sixth inning with three runs, including a two RBI double from Ian Barker.

That gave Colman a 3-2 lead, but that didn’t last long.

In the bottom of the sixth, Trey Randel would reach via an error, which would tie the game at 3.

Then PBR’s Beau Behrend would hook a single to left field, allowing on run to score, giving PBR a 4-3 lead.

That single would be the beginning of a seven run sixth inning as PBR pounded out six hits on their way to a 9-2 lead after six.

Dell Rapids’ Brett Mogen would shut down Colman from there as PBR went on to pick up a 12-3 win over Colman.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Runs Hits Errors LOB Colman A’s 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 3 9 3 6 Dell Rapids PBR 0 0 1 1 0 7 1 2 X 12 14 2 9 *LOB- Runners Left on Base

Dell Rapids was led by pitcher Brett Mogen who pitched a complete game and allowed 3 runs on nine hits, while striking out ten.

At the plate, PBR’s Aaron Hanson went 2-4 with a single and a homerun, while knocking in three RBI’s.

Salem earned a win over the Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks in the late game on Friday, setting up Saturday’s four games.

Updated Cornbelt Bracket

Click the video player below to watch the highlights from Friday night’s contest: