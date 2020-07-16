Late offensive surge earns Vermillion a 14-2 win over Beresford

Click the video player above to watch the full game between Vermillion and Beresford

BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Vermillion Post 1 scored 12 runs in the last three innings to claim a 14-2 win over Beresford Post 72 on Wednesday, July 15.

The final score didn’t reflect the type of game that Wednesday’s contest started out as.

Beresford scored in the first inning when Marcus Vandriel blasted a lead off home run. Post 72 led by 1 after 1.

In the third inning, Vermillion would get a run back when an infield pop fly resulted in an error, tying the game at 1.

That score didn’t last long as Beresford found another run in the bottom of the third inning, thanks to an infield single from Payton Borah.

Vermillion got that run right back in the fourth inning when Gray Peterson singled in a run.

Vermillion tied the game at 2 after four innings.

In the fifth, an RBI single from Jacob Chaussee got the offense going for Vermillion and Post 1 never looked back.

Following that single, Vermillion scored four more in the fifth and took a 7-2 lead.

Beresford loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth in an attempt to cut into the lead, but Vermillion held them scoreless.

Post 1 would add on another seven runs in the sixth and seventh inning as Vermillion powered their way to 14-2 win.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors LOB Vermillion Post 1 0 0 1 1 5 4 3 14 17 4 8 Beresford Post 72 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 7 11 *LOB- Runners Left on Base

Vermillion was led by Sam Ward who had three singles and a double in five at bats. Dylan Thelen added three hits as well.

Jack Kratz, Connor Saunders and Gray Peterson each collected a pair of hits for Post 1.

The winning pitcher was Willis Robertson who pitched 2.2 innings and allowed zero runs on one hit while striking out 2.

The Vermillion pitching staff allowed only two runs on eight hits and two walks, while striking out five.

The losing pitcher went to Beresford’s Jack Bickett who allowed 10 runs (7 earned) on eleven hits and one walk.

Beresford’s starting pitcher Blake Schrodermeier threw three innings and allowed one unearned run on two hits, while striking out four.

Marcus Vandriel and Zach Richardson led Beresford at the plate as both hitters collected two hits each.

Click the video player below to watch highlights of Wednesday’s contest: