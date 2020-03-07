Larson leads SDSU to quarter final win over North Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The SDSU Jackrabbits entered this weekends Summit League Tournament as the two time defending champions.

Despite being the defending champions, the Jacks closed the season as the second seed and opened the tournament against UND.

The first quarter started off slow as neither team found their offensive stride, however the Jackrabbits quickly found success inside and raced out to an 8-0 lead.

.@GoJacksWBB open on an 8-0 run and lead UND 10-2 with 4:36 to play in the first quarter. Paiton Burckhard with 8 points. #kelosports #March2TheSummit pic.twitter.com/68KgkjtIQe — Travis Fossing (@KELOTravis) March 7, 2020

The Jackrabbit defense found success as SDSU turned a 12-0 run into a 19 point lead, midway through the second quarter, but then came the struggle.

SDSU didn’t connect on a made shot in the final 4 minutes of the first half and UND closed the gap to 12 at the halftime.

HALFTIME: @GoJacksWBB struggled shooting at the end of the half, but leads 30-18 over UND. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 7, 2020

The story of the game at halftime remained the offensive struggles for both teams. Both teams found themselves shooting below 30%. SDSU also struggled from beyond the arch as the Jacks were 0-8 from three point range in the first half.

In the second half, SDSU Senior Tagyn Larson and the Jacks came out red hot. SDSU started the second half on a 15-3 run, led by Larson who scored nine of the fifteen points.

.@GoJacksWBB turning it on in the second half. Started on 9-0 run and currently lead 45-21 with 5:25 to play in the third quarter. #kelosports #March2TheSummit — Travis Fossing (@KELOTravis) March 7, 2020

SDSU took their largest lead at that point as they led 45-21. Both teams would score 5 points to close the quarter, giving the Jacks a 24 point lead.

In the fourth quarter, the SDSU post players came out shooting as Megan Bultsma and Tagyn Larson combined for a 6-2 run, giving the Jacks a 56-28 lead.

Jacks keep rolling as they lead by 30, 64-34 with 3 minutes to play. Subs are checking in for both teams. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 7, 2020

The Jacks would go on to earn a 72-43 win over UND and advance to the semi-finals.

SDSU (22-9) was led by Senior Tagyn Larson who scored a game high 18 points, while collecting 8 rebounds. SDSU sophomore Paiton Burckhard added 14 points, while Senior Megan Bultsma tallied 9 points.

UND closed the season with an even 15-15 record. The Fighting Hawks were led by Olivia Lane who scored 12 points.

The Jacks will advance to the semi-final round on Monday. SDSU will play at 2:30 and will face the winner of tomorrow’s Denver vs. NDSU contest.

For more information on the Summit League tournament, head to the Summit League page on KELOLAND.com.