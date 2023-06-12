SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A stalwart in South Dakota high school basketball has died.

According to an obituary from the Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel, Larry Luitjens died Saturday in his home in Sioux Falls. Luitjens is most known for his role as the longtime boys’ basketball coach in Custer.

Luitjens coached basketball in South Dakota for 47 years and recorded a record 748 wins, 13 state championship game appearances and seven state championships (2 in De Smet and 5 in Custer).

Memorial services for Luitjens are pending, according to the funeral home website.

In the video attached above, you can see an Eye on KELOLAND story on Luitjens’ last season in Custer in 2014.

Luitjens was the subject of a book published in December 2021 by Luitjens’ friend and former assistant coach Bob Parsons. The book called “A coach of influence” chronicles Larry’s life along with 47 “team talks” and 47 “bible verses” to match Larry’s 47 years of coaching.

In 2022, Lance Luitjens, Larry’s son, told KELOLAND News the book could serve as a coaching manual to help show coaches the impact they can have on people.

Larry was inducted into the South Dakota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1988 and the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.