Lambda Chi Alpha Football Run raises money for Feeding South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. — If you’ve travelled the state and county highways between Brookings and Vermillion this week, you may have encountered a curious sight; a group of men jogging down the shoulder of the road in sweatshirts and shorts, holding a football.

These are the members of the USD and SDSU chapters of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, who each year prove their chops and raise money for Feeding South Dakota by running on the highways between the universities with a football for the USD-SDSU football matchup.

This year, the men have a goal of raising $2,000, gathering the money through a GoFundMe page. The members run from Monday through Thursday, through cold air and inclement weather.

The event is centered on SDSU’s chapter running the game ball to the half way point, where USD’s chapter will take the ball and run it to into the game on Saturday. USD Lambda Chi Alpha Philanthropy Chair Alex Kolbeck

Following the completion of the run, Kolbeck says that members of the USD and SDSU chapters will hand the ball off to officials on the field before the game.