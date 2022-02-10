SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Braxton Hofman was described as a free-spirited young man whose goal was to be a deputy with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. That goal remains unrealized, as Hofman, just 23-years-old, died of complications from COVID-19 on February 7, 2022.

Hofman was a corrections officer with the LCSO, originally hired in 2020. He went on to work briefly for the Minnehaha and Brookings County Sheriff’s Offices and was returning to work for Lake County at the time he fell ill.

Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg was close with Hofman, having known him for two years. He spoke with KELOLAND News about Hofman and the condition that led to his death.

Walburg described Hofman as a young man who would not have anything stand in his way and who could always lift the mood in the room.

“That young man could take a sad situation and put a smile on somebody’s face so quick — he always had kind of a famous saying with me,” recounted Walburg.

“It was always, ‘What is it? What is it?’ He’d always walk around, with his finger pointed out [asking], ‘What is it? What is it?’ That was his joke with people,” Walburg said, miming the action as he spoke. “When it turned around on him, his face would get so red and he’d just turn around and walk away.”

It was clear during the interview the relationship between Walburg and Hofman was more than just one of a sheriff and his employee. They were friends, and Walburg cared deeply for him.

Walburg says that Hofman had a close contact with COVID-19 while working with the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office. This led to a positive COVID-19 test for the vaccinated Hofman, who then quarantined for five days in accordance with LCSO policy.

“When he came back, you would never know that Braxton was sick,” said Walburg. “He never wanted to have an illness affect his ability to work.”

But Hofman was still sick, and Walburg said it was noticeable.

“You could see that he wasn’t at 100%. We told him that if he still needed to take some time to rest, go home and rest,” he said.

Walburg says that it was toward the end of January that Hofman got sick.

“He just thought it was an intestinal flu,” he said. “He was sick Friday, Saturday, Sunday — woke up in the middle of Sunday night; early Monday morning, and realized that this was probably a lot worse than [what he thought it was].”

Walburg says Hofman was in a lot of pain when he woke up, as his body was swollen and red. He says Hofman called his uncle, Micah Hofman, a deputy with the LCSO, and was transported to the emergency room in Brookings.

Hofman spent a handful of hours in the Brookings ER, according to Walburg, before being transferred to Avera in Sioux Falls, where he was diagnosed with MIS-A, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in adults, an extremely rare complication that can arise in those who contract COVID-19.

Walburg said that Hofman was suffering from renal (kidney) failure for several days and was on dialysis. He says the doctors did a lot to try and help Hofman, but that on Wednesday evening, he went into cardiac arrest and had to be shocked twice to bring back his heartbeat.

Hofman ultimately passed away on the morning of Monday, February 7, 2022. A donorbox page in his memory says he died surrounded by family.

Though he is gone, he will not be forgotten; at least not by Walburg and those in the LCSO.

“He’s a very unique person,” said Walburg. “He could take a sad, tense, angry situation and just flip it around and put a smile on your face. He just had that personality.”

Walburg is now focused on celebrating Hofman’s life. “How can we show people what he was and how he was,” he asks rhetorically. “It’s a celebration of life. It’s not you’ve left. We’re celebrating your life, and we’ll see you soon.”

There are a number of ways Walburg listed for those looking to support Hofman’s family at this time, including an auction that will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on February 16 on the Wahpeton Public Schools’ Facebook page, as well as a GoFundMe and Donorbox, which are raising funds for the family.