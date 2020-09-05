Knuth and Harrisburg defense dominant in President’s Bowl win over Washington

Click the video player above to watch the full game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg’s Jacob Knuth threw for nearly 300 yards and five scores as fourth ranked Harrisburg picked up a 35-17 win over Sioux Falls Washington.

Harrisburg got off on the right foot early as an eleven play, five minute drive concluded with a 29 yard touchdown pass from Knuth to Andrew Walter.

7 for @HHSTigerFBall as Jacob Knuth connects to Andrew Walter. It's 7-0 late in the first quarter. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/bhqG2SUB8h — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 4, 2020

That score was the lone touchdown of the first half, as the two teams used their defense to keep it a 7-3 halftime lead for the Tigers.

In the second half, the Tiger offense cashed in six more points, thanks to another touchdown pass from Knuth to Walter.

Harrisburg had their largest lead at 14-3, but that didn’t last long.

A muffed Harrisburg punt would set up the Warriors in perfect position and they would take advantage.

Following a muffed punt recovery by @SFW_Football, Thomson finds Strom for the 15 yard score. It's 14-10, Harrisburg leads, late third. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/wim3zqKUPZ — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 5, 2020

Knuth would connect with Ethyn Rollinger on a short four yard touchdown, giving the Tigers back their eleven point lead, 21-10.

Following a strong defensive stand, the Tigers got the ball back and added six more points when Knuth threw yet another touchdown, this time a 37 yard touchdown to Lincoln Carlson, who made an impressive diving catch for the score.

Harrisburg now led 28-10, with just seven minutes left in the game.

Washington would answer quickly with a five play, eighty yard drive that concluded with a sharp touchdown throw from Max Thomson to Malcom Johnson for the 47 yard touchdown.

47 yards from Max Thomson to Malcom Johnson. Just 5 minute to go, but @SFW_Football hanging around, trails 28-17. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/sTpAjcZ7KF — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 5, 2020

Harrisburg led 28-17 at that point. A late score would give the Tigers a 35-17 lead and that would be the final.

Team 1 2 3 4 FINAL #4 Harrisburg Tigers 7 0 7 21 35 #5 Sioux Falls Washington Warriors 0 3 7 7 17 Score by Quarter

Team Stats

Harrisburg out gained Washington by 142 yards offensively, as the Warriors were held to just 13 yards rushing.

The Tigers struggled with third down efficiency, but found success on fourth down, as they converted 100% of their attempts.

Individual Stats

Jacob Knuth led the way for the Tigers as he completed 26 of 37 passes (71%) for an impressive 284 yards and five touchdowns.

Harrisburg’s Andrew Walter was Knuth’s favorite target as he hauled in 12 catches for 139 yards and two scores.

Knuth’s performance earned him the KELOLAND Player of the Week, as seen on the KELOLAND SportZone on Friday night.

Click the video player below to watch full highlights of Friday’s game, with commentary from KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

Click the video player below to watch highlights of Friday’s game, as shown on the KELOLAND SportsZone.