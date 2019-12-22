Klobuchar to campaign in South Dakota next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Democratic Presidential candidate and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is campaigning in South Dakota on Monday.

The event is at the Sioux Falls home of former U.S. Attorney Brendan Johnson. According to the campaign’s website, the meet-and-greet begins at 11 a.m.

She is making several campaign stops throughout northwest Iowa throughout the weekend, which has the nation’s first caucus on Feb. 3.

Klobuchar is the first 2020 presidential candidate to visit South Dakota, a state which President Donald Trump carried in 2016 with a nearly 30-percent margin of victory.

The state, which only has 19 of the nearly 4,000 delegates at the Democratic National Convention, will have its primary on June 2, 2020.

The South Dakota Democratic Party shared the event with its supporters and made clear it wasn’t an endorsement.

“The South Dakota Democratic Party does not endorse candidates before the primary,” the party said.

Klobuchar put South Dakota in the national spotlight during Thursday’s presidential debate, by telling viewers to visit Wind Cave National Park.