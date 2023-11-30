SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Born Heinz Alfred Kissinger in 1923, the child who would become Henry Kissinger left his birth country of Germany in 1938 as his family, German Jews, fled the Nazis. The Kissingers settled in New York, where Heinz’s name was officially changed to Henry.

Kissinger, who died November 29 at the age of 100, leaves a huge and tangled legacy. The man was the first Jewish-American U.S. Secretary of State. He is the recipient of a Nobel Prize. He is seen by a large swath of the world as an unrepentant war criminal responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths.

There are few men in the modern era who could be described as having the impact on history and the world at large that Kissinger has, and even fewer who, like Kissinger, never held elected office.

According to his biography on the U.S. State Dept. site, Kissinger served in World War II as a German interpreter for the U.S. Army after becoming a naturalized citizen. He graduated from Harvard after the war, earning his B.A. in 1950 and his Ph.D. in 1954.

During his time at Harvard, Kissinger directed the Summer International Seminar, which brought political, cultural and literary figures from Europe and Asia to Harvard for the purpose of helping to teach American foreign policy.

It was later uncovered that Kissinger, while running the seminar, had volunteered to provide information on seminar participants, which he did after opening letters, delivered to his office, addressed to seminar attendees.

Kissinger later denied this, despite the existence of evidence on U.S. Government stationery.

By 1957, he was serving as Associate Director of Harvard’s Department of Government and Center of International Affairs.

Spending several years working as a consultant to government agencies, Kissinger was eventually selected by President-elect Richard Nixon to serve as his National Security Advisor. Nixon would later go on to appoint him as Secretary of State.

One of the first major events of Kissinger’s time as Secretary was the U.S. intervention in the 1973 Yom Kippur War, when the nations of Egypt and Syria launched a surprising attack on Israel.

The war was heavily influenced by Kissinger’s work to supply Israel with airlifted U.S. military aid. This action turned the tide of the war and led to OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries initiating an oil embargo on the United States.

Despite Kissinger’s part in ensuring the supply of military aide to Israel, some have questioned his timing.

“During the 1973 Yom Kippur War, Kissinger was reluctant to resupply Israel with weapons but ultimately decided it would undermine American security and deterrence if Soviet-armed forces defeated Israel’s U.S.-armed military,” writes the Jewish Virtual Library, which cites U.S. Adm. Elmo R. Zumwalt, Jr., former Chief of Naval Operations as saying: “I do not mean to imply that he wanted Israel to lose the war, He simply did not want Israel to win decisively. He wanted Israel to bleed just enough to soften it up for the post-war diplomacy he was planning.”

Kissinger claimed that the delay was not his doing, but rather fell on opposition from the Pentagon due to logistical issues.

Zumwalt’s critique however falls in line with an idea expressed to KELOLAND News by Timothy Schorn, an international studies professor at USD, who spoke on Kissinger the day after his death.

“Henry Kissinger was very single-minded when it came to the role of American Foreign policy in American national security,” Schorn said, describing Kissinger as a Cold Warrior focused on containing the Soviets.

“That guided him throughout his professional career,” Schorn said of this idea. “He was a very strategic thinker — he viewed everything through the prism of the Cold War.”

This hyper-focus on strategy and anti-Communism left little room for things like morality in Kissinger’s thinking, reasoned Schorn, lending credence to Zumwalt’s idea that Kissinger may have been willing to let Israel suffer losses before providing aid in order to ‘soften’ the country.

“I don’t want to put words in his mouth, but I would suggest that [Kissinger] would believe that morality really had no role in foreign policy,” said Schorn. “It was all about national interest — I would suspect that he lost very few nights of sleep worrying about how his decisions affected individuals or populations in other countries.”

Schorn says that this lack of concern for the cost of his decisions can be seen in the secret carpet bombings of Cambodia and Laos, directed by Kissinger and carried out without Congressional approval.

It is believed that more than 5 million tons of ordnance was dropped covertly on the nations of Cambodia and Laos, killing up to half a million civilians by some estimates.

One of the clearest examples of this disregard for consequences may be seen in one of Kissinger’s most outstanding accomplishments; the opening up of relations with the People’s Republic of China.

A priority for Nixon was an opening up of diplomacy with the PRC, and Kissinger was tasked with making that happen. The mode by which diplomacy with China was made was through then-Pakistani Dictator General Yahya Khan.

At the time, the Pakistani military was carrying out a brutal and open genocide of the Bengali Hindu minority in East Pakistan (today Bangladesh), in which Hindus were rounded up and shot en masse. In all, around 300,000 Hindus were killed.

Kissinger and the Nixon administration opted to ignore the genocide of Bengali Hindus, committed with arms supplied by the U.S., in order to use Pakistan as a go-between to establish relations with China.

“That’s a chapter of American history and world history that we tend to ignore,” said Schorn of the genocide. “President Nixon and Secretary Kissinger were very much aware of what was happening in Bangladesh, but we had decided to support the Pakistani Government against all else, and primarily that was in order to serve as a counterweight to the Indian government, which we did not view favorably because they were not a strong ally in our fight against Communism.”

Due to his actions, Schorn says the title of ‘war criminal’ levied at Kissinger is an accurate one. “We can look at what happened in Southeast Asia as clearly the extreme end of a Kissinger approach to foreign policy,” he said.

This applies as well, according to Schorn, to Kissinger’s approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“As far as [Kissinger] was concerned, the Palestinians were irrelevant, so we get to the point where we are today,” Schorn said. “Israel during the period of Henry Kissinger and Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford had no incentive to address the Palestinian issue, despite the fact that had we been looking ahead — we would’ve known that issue was going to come back to haunt us — Kissinger essentially ignored that because that wasn’t something that would affect American interests.”

Schorn was clear to acknowledge that while the war criminal title fits Kissinger well, he is not the only person it can be applied to. “He didn’t make these decisions alone. He was the advisor for Presidents Nixon and Ford — ultimately the authority rests with President Nixon — but it was his thinking that won the day.”

Despite all this, Kissinger is not reviled in the way that some other war criminals from history are. In 1973, Kissinger was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, along with his North Vietnamese counterpart Le Duc Tho (who refused to accept the prize) for his joint negotiation of a cease-fire in Vietnam that same year.

The decision to award Kissinger led two members of the Nobel Committee to leave the committee in protest.

This is but a brief overview of some of the complexities of Kissinger’s legacy which extends to nearly all regions of the globe, including U.S. actions in Latin America and Africa, the overthrowing of governments and his impact on U.S. policy regarding nuclear proliferation.