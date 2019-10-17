Kidz-N-Coats Keep KELOLAND Warm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota is known for its frigid winters with temperatures that can reach well below zero. Keep KELOLAND Warm wants to make sure everyone is prepared and equipped to handle these cold temps. The first distribution takes place on Thursday.

Kidz-N-Coats has also teamed up with KELOLAND Media Group to distribute coats for children. This group is based out of Harvest Church in Sioux Falls and buys new coats for kids. They believe having a new coat boosts children’s self-esteem.

Kidz-N-Coats will also be at the Siouxland Library parking lot to hand out coats between 4-6 p.m. Thursday.