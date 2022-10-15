SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — So if you are kid in Scarville, Iowa, trick or treating this Halloween, you may be dressed as a cat. That’s the most popular costume in Iowa, according to AT &T which compiles information from multiple sources.

Scarville is named a spooky-sounding town by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Deadwood didn’t make the U.S. Census spooky sounding town list but there is also a good chance that trick-or-treating kids there may be wearing a cat costume because it’s popular in South Dakota.

Midwestern parents, or kids, must think a lot alike because cat is the most popular costume in Minnesota. Lots of kids want to be a witch in Nebraska and in Missouri. Dinosaur is the most popular in North Dakota.

Just how popular will Halloween activities be?

Halloween is expected to return to pre-COVID pandemic levels this year, according to the National Retail Federation. The NRF did a survey of 8,283 consumers about Halloween shopping plans from Sept. 1 through Sept. 6. The survey has a margin error of 1.2 points, according to the NRF.

Spending on kids’ and adult costumes is expected to total $2.9 billion. That would be the highest amount since 2017.

Candy and costumers are big chunk of that spending. Inflation is likely to contribute to some increase in spending. Hershey’s recently announced that its chocolate candy would increase by 8%. Halloween prices were expected to increase anywhere from 13% to 34%, depending on the product and which financial report is used.

An estimated $3.1 billion is expected to be spent on candy this Halloween, according to the NRF.

People plan to spend $1.7 billion on adult costumes and $1.2 billion on children’s costumes and nearly a billion on pet costumes ($700 million).

The most popular pet costume is a pumpkin followed by a hot dog.

The NRF estimates that total spending will be about $10.6 billion this year. That’s more than South Dakota Kristi Noem’s fiscal year 2023 budget of $5.7 billion.

It’s also a lot more than the historically largest Powerball lottery payout of $1.3 billion as of 2022.

As to wearing a cat costume, it’s not the most popular child’s costume in the U.S., according to the NRF. The most popular kid costume is Spiderman, followed by a princess.

Halloween planners in South Dakota may not need to worry about the price of chocolate treats because Jolly Ranchers are the most popular Halloween candy in the state, according to Candystore.com

But hard candy is a Halloween choking hazard. A study published by Pediatrics in 2013 said that of all non-fatal choking incidents, hard candy was most frequent cause at (15.5% [16,168 cases]) of choking, followed by other candy. This was data on youth 14 and younger from 2001 to 2009.

Hot tamales are popular in Minnesota but it does beg the question, do people pass out an entire box to trick-or-treaters?

M&M’s are popular in Iowa and Sour Patch Kids are popular in Nebraska.

Just how many kids will be out trick or treating this year?

There was 73.1 million youth under 18 in 2020, according to the Census Bureau. So that 73.1 million is a possibility. Chances are, some will sit it out.

About 24.6% of South Dakota’s estimated 895,376 population in 2021 is 18 or younger, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. About 223,844 kids could potentially be out trick or treating this year.

If those kids do venture out, chances are they may be climbing steps at house or apartments. The U.S. Census Bureau said kids climbed an estimated 57.4 million steps while trick or treating in 2019.

Depending on where they are trick or treating, they could be picking up a lot of M&Ms, Jolly Ranchers or Hot Tamales because the NRF said 67% of those surveyed planned to hand out treats.