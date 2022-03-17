SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Football Club is two months from kick-off in Sioux Falls thanks to two soccer moms who are on a mission to bring elite women’s soccer to South Dakota.

Melissa Nelson and Emily Thomas met years ago when their children first began playing soccer together. Now, the girls are moving on to the collegiate soccer level, but Melissa and Emily are still dedicated to the Sioux Falls soccer community. That’s why they began talks in 2021 to bring a team to Sioux Falls.

The city has several amateur and junior level leagues for men in various sports but aside from the Roller Dollz, Nelson said she didn’t see many opportunities for young women in the city to pursue athletics at an elite level. Nelson and Thomas wanted to change that.

“We basically had dinner with them, we brought this idea up with them and we haven’t looked back. It’s been go-time,” Nelson said.

Now, Nelson and Thomas as well as their husbands are the co-owners of the first Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) club in the state.

The club will be ideal for college athletes looking to hone their skills in the off-season, Nelson explained. The league typically sees women in the 18-to-24 age range with the average age of the players being around 21 or 22 years old. But that doesn’t mean someone older can’t also play, Nelson says.

“Our mission, essentially, is to empower women through soccer and we want to bring a higher level of women’s soccer to the area to help these women compete at a higher level, to give them more opportunities and to help them be even better when they go back to their collegiate programs.”

The women will play at Bob Young Field at the University of Sioux Falls Sports Complex in Sioux Falls. Nelson said that after scouting other locations they felt that field would not only provide a good experience for players, but for fans to come and cheer the women on as well.

It’s been a big week of announcements for the club on social media as they introduced members of the club’s staff. Former Augustana University and Dakota Alliance coach, Dale Weiler will take the head coach position while Joe DeMay will be the technical director for the club.

“Dale brings a lot of great coaching skills. He knows South Dakota, he knows South Dakota soccer well, he’s very connected,” Nelson said.

While Weiler will be in charge on the field, DeMay will be looking at the bigger picture according to Nelson. That includes recruiting both locally and across the region. DeMay brings experience from the United Soccer League, Olympic development program, and working with many Division I schools. The two of them are currently in talks with colleges and universities to bring more talent to Sioux Falls.

Nelson says that the club already has five women committed to playing and are sifting through the many player interest forms that have already been submitted.

“We really wanna be part of the community… We want to give to the community but then also the community to support us.” Melissa Nelson

This week’s announcements also revealed the club’s logo and colors. The black and white of the logo represent steel manufacturing that has shaped Sioux Falls and the “bright and clean” future of the club. the colors of the blue and quartzite symbolize the Big Sioux River that flows through the city as well as the city’s landmark and namesake according to their Twitter.

And the announcements aren’t over Nelson says. Tomorrow and next week the club will be making more announcements on their Twitter, Instagram and Facebook about staff as well as some of the players already committed. There will also be sponsorship announcements coming as the club works to build relationships among the community.

Nelson said that they are working to get the women connected to youth programs and coaching opportunities in Sioux Falls as well.

“We wanna help create those opportunities that empower them, that they can take with them beyond soccer.”

The season kicks off for the club on May 21 and their first home game will be on June 3 against Mankato United. Tickets and merchandise will soon be available as well. If you’re interested in playing for the club you can submit an interest form here.