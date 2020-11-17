KELOLAND’s Top 10 Plays from State Championship weekend

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Seven teams were crowned as state champions this past weekend in the DakotaDome. The South Dakota High School Football State Championships featured seven games over the span of three days. Here is a look at the top ten plays from championship weekend.

The number ten play of the week comes from Tea Area. The Titans are looking to build on their lead when Austin Lake throws right and connects with Cael Lundin who makes the catch and gets one foot inbounds for the touchdown. Lundin finished the game with 3 catches for a game high 74 yards and a touchdown.

The number nine play of the weekend comes from the class 11B title game. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan is looking for a last second hail mary, but the pass is broken up by Winner’s Riley Orel to help seal the victory. Orel was named the game’s Joe Robbie MVP as the Warriors claimed the 11B title with an 18-14 win over B-E/E.

The number eight play from championship weekend comes from the first game on Thursday. Platte-Geddes is looking for six when Kelby Vanderweff throws to Nate Whalen who avoids the defender and makes the back pedaling catch, though he was ruled down short of the endzone. That 33 yard gain would later lead to a touchdown.

The seventh best play of the weekend comes from the 11AAA title game as Brandon Valley’s Joe Kolbeck jukes out two defenders on his way to a 67 yard touchdown run. Kolbeck ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns and was named the game’s Joe Robbie MVP.

The number six play of the weekend features a great catch by Platte-Geddes’ Jackson Olsen who leaps in the air, juggles the ball and hauls in the catch as he falls to the ground for the 31 yard gain, helping the Black Panthers win the 9AA title with a 42-12 win over Hamlin.

The next best play of the week is number five and features a nice catch by Wolsey-Wessington’s Tristan Abbot who leaps in the air and makes the tough catch, despite great coverage from Dell Rapids St. Mary. Abbot hauled in six catches for a game high 61 yards, helping the Warbirds win the 9B state championship.

The next two plays come from the same team as the number four play comes from Brandon Valley’s Tate Johnson who has to adjust to a pass by pinning the ball against his helmet for the one handed catch. Johnson had 232 total yards of offense and was named the game’s outstanding back.

The third best play of the weekend features a fantastic sideline catch by Brandon Valley’s Jackson Hilton who keeps his feet inbounds and hauls in the reception. Hilton helped lead the Lynx to a 35-14 win over Harrisburg to claim the class 11AAA state title.

The runner-up play from championship weekend comes from the class 11A title game as Austin Lake throws right and connects with Conner Mulder who comes out of nowhere to make the amazing catch in the endzone. Mulder caught 2 passes for 36 yards and a touchdown in Tea Area’s 35-16 win over Canton.

The top play of the week is an interesting interception that was ruled incomplete on the field. Warner’s Hunter Cramer is looking for receiver Peyton Jung but he bobbles the ball and then is hit by two defenders causing the ball to be intercepted by Blake Anderson. After review, the play was ruled an interception which helped the Pride claim a 12-0 win over Warner.

That’s a look at the top ten plays from championship weekend.