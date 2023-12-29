SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wind chill has been unusually absent from our vocabulary so far this winter. “We haven’t had to deal with wind chill much at all,” said KELOLAND Meteorologist Scot Mundt. “That’s the big thing — more of a shock to the system than anything else as temperatures return to average.”

Wind chill is, in effect, the real feel of the winter temperature on your skin, Mundt explained. While you’ll have the wind chill and the official temperature, the wind chill is the one that will matter more in most cases.

Winds could come up as soon as December 30th, Mundt says, and wind chill values could dip down toward 0°F by the new year.

This means you may want to prepare now for these colder temperatures.

“If you’re out just going store to store — if you don’t like wearing the bulky coat you could always leave it in the car just in case something were to happen,” said Mundt. “Just leave one in the car. It’s always a good idea keeping extra things like a hat and gloves in the car too just in case you get stranded.”

Paying attention to and dressing for the weather are musts when wind chills drop. “Again, we haven’t had to deal with these cold temperatures,” Mundt said. “It should be a bit of a shock to the system for some of us.”

There is a bit of a hack to dealing with wind chill in some instances.

“I know [KELOLAND Meteorologist] Jay Trobec put it one way, that if you don’t like the wind chill, just turn your back to the wind and you’ll feel a lot better,” recounted Mundt. “Then you don’t have much exposed skin going into the wind.”

Staying up to date with KELOLAND’s weather page can help you keep on top of potential wind chill advisories, but honestly, Mundt says that concern may still be a ways off.

“I don’t see anything like [wind chill advisories or warnings] coming any time soon,” Mundt said. “Maybe the middle of the month and then we’ll have a colder hit of weather come in.”