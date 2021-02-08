KELOLAND’s cow cam helping to educate viewers as well as make calving a little easier on one South Dakota rancher

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Calving season is in full swing at Lehrman Family Simmentals, a seedstock Simmental operation in Spencer, SD. Thanks to the KELOLAND Cow Cam, you can join in the action too.

Dan Lehrman, owner of Lehrman Family Simmentals says he enjoys being able to livestream for consumers, specifically to educate kids who may not grow up on a farm and let them experience what it is like to calve.

“In the bigger cities, and even rural South Dakota, a lot of kids have no idea where their food comes from other than the grocery store,” Lehrman said. “As a producer, we fight the animal activists on how we treat our animals. We take probably better care of our animals than we do ourselves because that’s our livelihood.”

They have been sharing this service for about seven years, Lehrman said.

“I was kind of hesitant at first because I didn’t know what the public was going to think when you’re helping to pull a calf or something like that,” Lehrman said. “We have done a C-section on there in the middle of the night and I am sure a lot of people didn’t see it. With the new camera Brian put in now on the cow cam, we can rotate it so we can get a better angle for the viewers if we are doing a C-section or something like that that would interest them.”

The first night they launched the cow cam, they had 964 viewers from four different countries, Lehrman said. He enjoys being able to educate consumers on such a large scale and personally communicate with them over email, Facebook Messenger and text and answer their questions. There are several families who watch consistently as well as two schools, Lehrman said.

This year, they have 140 cows to calve. Their calving season began in mid-January and will continue through April, Lehrman said. The gestation period from breeding to calving is about 283 days. Some will go over this period, depending on the bull they were bred to, while others will have their calves early, Lehrman said.

So far this year, there have been about 38 calves born on the cow cam, Lehrman said. They go out and check on the cattle every two hours.

Lehrman says this 10-day streak of cold weather is putting a stress on their calving season. Cold weather is one of the biggest difficulties they experience during calving season, Lehrman said.

“We had 85 cows locked up to calf that either are in our embryo transplant program or our artificial insemination program,” Lehrman said. “They are all synchronized so that they calve within a certain amount of days.

A low-pressure system coming through will trigger the cows to have their babies. On Saturday, they had 13 cows calve, Sunday they had 5 and another 5 over Sunday night and early Monday morning, Lehrman said.

“It gets to be a struggle because everything has to go inside,” Lehrman said. “They just can’t be outside and you kind of run out of room inside to get them going.”

The operation has four cameras on-site to help with security and to ensure that they are able to catch problems during calving. There is one on the outside of the building for security, the “cow cam” in the front area of the barn, a 360 camera in the back and one on the outside that looks over the outside holding pen. The cameras allow you to zoom in as well; far enough that you can see the hairs on the cow’s nose, Lehrman said.

Lehrman is able to monitor the cameras through his phone and laptop. His daughter, who lives 20 miles away, is also able to check the cameras while he is resting, so if there is a problem they can contact him, Lehrman said.

“It probably saves us one to two calves a year by catching troubles going on out there,” Lehrman said. “We can move them around on our farm after we are done calving for more security spots.”

Lehrman said the cameras do pay for themselves by allowing him to be able to monitor his cattle from anywhere and catch problems early on.

“Cow cam” systems have become a more common thing throughout the industry, Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate said. He said they benefit producers by allowing them to be able to check on their cattle from anywhere without having to go outside in the cold every time.

“The biggest benefit on all of this is that it helps prevent some difficulties with calving, let’s people save more calves, which goes directly to the bottom line but also just lets us do a better job of taking care of our livestock, which also is really important to all these producers,” Rusche said.

Rusche says he has seen some other producers that use their cow cams to educate consumers and will often share their footage through their social media platforms.

“People have a real desire to find out more about how their food is raised, but also folks love the pictures of newborn calves and lambs and goats and those things, Rusche said. “I think the types of tools help us to tell our story better and better connect with consumers.”

Lehrman says his grand daughter loves being involved in the operation and has become their “cow whisperer”. She has names for all the cows and although she is only 10, she enjoys helping to monitor the cow cam on the weekends and lets him know when the cows are having trouble calving. She also helps to tag and vaccinate the cattle on the operation.

If you would like to connect with the Lehrman Family Simmental operation and ask them questions about what you see happening on the cow cam, reach out to them on their Facebook page.