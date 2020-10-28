KELOLAND Top 5 Plays of week nine football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Week nine of high school football featured the first round of playoffs for class 11B and 9-man football, while the state’s biggest classes (11AAA, 11AAA and 11A) played their final week of the regular season.

This week’s top five plays features plays from five of the seven classes including a class 9B game honorable mention.

Honorable Mention

The lone honorable mention from week nine’s top plays features a 74-yard touchdown run by Colman-Egan’s Ryan Voelker. The senior quarterback runs to the left, sheds three tackles and then turns on the boosters for the long touchdown run, helping lead Colman-Egan to a 40-32 win over Alcester-Hudson.

No. 5 Play of the Week

The No. 5 play from week nine features another long run from another Class 9B team. Wolsey-Wessington quarterback Corbin Haarmeyer rolls to the right, slips a tackle, runs by two defenders and then powers into the endzone for the long touchdown run.

Haarmeyer helped lead the Warbirds to an impressive 44-0 win over Langford Area in the first round of the playoffs.

No. 4 Play of the Week

The fourth best play from week nine features an interception by the Howard Tigers.

De Smet is looking to score when Howard sophomore Bjorn Green deflects the ball into the air and that’s when Sam Aslesen is there for the interception.

The Tigers would earn a 20-0 win over De Smet.

No. 3 Play of the Week

The No. 3 play of the week comes from the state’s biggest class as Sioux Falls Roosevelt pulls out a trick.

Quarterback Jason Deauville bounces the ball off the turf and into the hands of Jabe Kieso, who then fires deep and connects with Noah Hartz for the 41-yard gain.

The Rough Riders would earn a 44-7 win over Sioux Falls Washington.

No. 2 Play of the Week

The second best play from week nine features a tipped pass touchdown for Brookings.

The Bobcats are looking to add to their lead when Jaxon Bowes rolls to the left and then flings it for the endzone. That’s when the ball is tipped in the air and lands in the hands of wide receiver John Noorsdy for the touchdown.

Brookings would earn the top seed in the 11AA playoffs with their 41-0 win over Yankton.

No. 1 Play of the Week

The top play from week nine features a fantastic catch by Tea Area’s Kade Schentzel.

Quarterback Austin Lake fires the ball to the right side where Schentzel soars in the air, makes the catch and gets the foot inbounds for the first down completion.

Tea Area would earn the narrow 26-20 win over Dell Rapids in double overtime.

Week 10 of the high school football season is known as quarterfinals week. All seven classes play their quarterfinal playoff games.

You can see an in depth look at the playoff brackets for all seven classes below: