KELOLAND top 5 plays of quarterfinal football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The quarterfinal round of the South Dakota High School football playoffs have come to a close, which means another batch of KELOLAND Top Plays.

This week features plays and playmakers from across the entire state of South Dakota and even one from Iowa, but we start first with three honorable mentions.

Honorable Mention

The first honorable mention makes a stop in Sturgis, S.D., as Owen Cass flips up a perfect pass for Kaden Phillips who makes the catch and gets two feet inbounds for the first down.

Honorable Mention

The second honorable mention goes to Brandon Valley’s Tate Johnson who had four touchdowns and more than 200 total yards of offense. Johnson helped lead the Lynx to a 43-8 win over Aberdeen Central.

Honorable Mention

The final honorable mention goes to Sioux Falls Washington’s Josh Piper who makes a spectacular catch from quarterback Max Thomson. Piper had six catches for 144 yards, however Washington was eliminated by S.F. Lincoln.

#5 Play of the Week

The number five play of the week comes from a playoff game in Iowa. West Sioux has their opponent backed up when the punter mishandles the snap and looks to throw away the ball. That’s when West Sioux’s Chris Schmidt reaches up and intercepts the pass for the touchdown.

The Falcons picked up a 36-15 win over Emmetsburg.

#4 Play of the Week

The fourth best play from the quarterfinal round comes from a nice catch by Huron’s Juan Urena, but he had a little help. The pass was intended for Max Kranzler, but the pass was tipped away and then caught by Urena who takes it the distance for the 57-yard touchdown.

Huron would earn a 20-14 win over Sturgis Brown.

#3 Play of the Week

The third best play of the week comes from the Madison Bulldogs. Quarterback Nate Ricke flips it up for Dillon Bickett who makes a diving catch in the endzone.

Madison would roll past Dakota Valley, 40-7.

#2 Play of the Week

The second best play of the week comes from Watertown’s Dawson Schmidt. Schmidt adjusts to the ball and then hauls in a one-handed touchdown.

However, Watertown would fall 49-6 to Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

#1 Play of the Week

The top play of the week comes from the final play of the game between Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls Washington.

Quarterback Tommy Thompson buys time and then fires a deep ball for Luke Smith who hauls in the 40 yard touchdown, with no time remaining.

Lincoln would earn a 40-34 win over Washington, to advance to the semi-finals.

You can see more from this week’s top plays and playmakers below: