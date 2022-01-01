KELOLAND Top 5 Games of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2021 was filled with plenty of great games and moments. Here’s a look at the top five games from the past 12 months.

HM: Roosevelt outlasts RC Stevens in ‘AA’ Soccer Title – October 16

The first honorable mention comes from the class ‘AA’ girls soccer title game. Shea Ellender scored first for Rapid City Stevens. With just 15 minutes to play, Roosevelt’s Camryn Wilkinson connected on the equalizer. That game would go to penalty kicks where Halle Miller would find the back of the net to give the Rough Riders the 2-1, state championship victory.

HM: Dell Rapids St. Mary defeats Potter County in 9B Championship – November 11

The second honorable mention features a shootout contest in the class 9B state championship. Dell Rapids St. Mary would tie the game with just a minute to play, forcing overtime. In the second OT, both teams would score, but it was the CJ Smith to Gabriel Lindeman two point conversion that lifted the Cardinals past the Battlers, 44-42.

HM: Estes, White River defeat Corsica-Stickney in semifinals – March 25

The third and final honorable mention goes to the class ‘B’ girls state semifinal matchup between White River and Corsica-Stickney. This game featured a back and forth contest and a half court basket. The game was tied at 50 in the final seconds when Maleighya Estes buries a jumper just before the buzzer. The Tigers earned a 52-50 win over the Jaguars. White River would go on to win the class ‘B’ state championship.

#5: Lincoln’s Hail Mary lifts Patriots past Watertown – September 4

The fifth best game of the year featured quite the finish in a regular season matchup. Watertown took the lead late when Drew Norberg found Colin Dingsor for the 28 yard touchdown. Lincoln had little time to attempt a comeback. The Patriots were down to just two seconds when Tate Schafer threw up a Hail Mary, which was deflected and then caught by Jack Smith for the game winning touchdown.

#4: Obanor’s game winner sends Oral Roberts past SDSU – March 25

The fourth best game of the year comes from the Summit League Men’s Semifinals. The back and forth contest saw SDSU and Oral Roberts tied up at 88 with just seconds to play. ORU’s Max Abmas attempted the game winner, which was no good, but Kevin Obanor was there for the putback to win the contest. Oral Roberts would ride that momentum to a Summit League championship and a Sweet 16 appearance.

#3: Ruesink beats the buzzer, Dell Rapids upsets #1 Vermillion – March 18

Checking in at number three is an instant classic in the quarterfinals of the class ‘A’ state tournament. The game was tied at 50 with 11 seconds to play. Vermillion’s Jakob Dobney grabbed a steal and took it in for two, giving the Tanagers the lead. Dell Rapids answered a few seconds later when Colin Rentz spotted Landon Ruesink who buried the game winning three at the buzzer. The Quarriers earned the 53-52 win over Vermillion.

#2: Peterson’s field goal earns Pierre their fifth straight title – November 12

The runner-up game of the year came from the class 11AA state championship. Tea Area raced out to a 27-7 lead, but Pierre came storming back to tie the contest at 27 a piece. The Governors weren’t done there as a late interception led to a field goal attempt and Cole Peterson was money from 40 yards to lift Pierre past Tea Area, 30-27.

#1: USD walks off SDSU via Hail Mary – November 13

The top game of the year comes from one of the state’s biggest rivalries, SDSU vs. USD. SDSU led 20-17 late in the game. The Jackrabbits attempted to run out the clock, but they left one second, which is all the Coyotes needed. Carson Camp would throw up a Hail Mary that was tipped three times before being caught by Jeremiah Webb for the game winning touchdown. USD earned a 23-20 win over SDSU.