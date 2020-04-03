KELOLAND Media Group to air a pair of Basketball Classics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The sports world may be on hold, however KELOLAND Media Group is looking to help fill the void of live sports by airing some basketball classic on KELO-TV.

The first game will run on Saturday, April 4 at 3:00 p.m. CT. The game will feature the 1999 South Dakota state ‘A’ boys basketball championship between West Central and De Smet.

The second game of the weekend will air Sunday, April 5 at 3:00 p.m. CT and features the 2000 South Dakota state ‘AA’ boys basketball championship between Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Rapid City Central.

“We heard some great comments about our classic games last weekend,” said KELOLAND Media Group Vice President and General Manager Jay Huizenga. “This weekend’s games will be even better.”

The games will air on KELO-TV and will also livestream on KELOLAND.com.