SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After the weekend, round three of the KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge has ended, and some early favorites have been eliminated.

Welcome to the semifinal round.

One meat now remains, but will it rise to meet its challenger? No desserts have made it to the end. Carbs are king in this round, but can they hold on to the finals? A casserole also made it to the final four. Welcome to America.

Round four is now live, and will remain open until 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Click here to cast your third round votes!

Round four matchups:

Turkey (1) vs. Mashed Potatoes (4)

Stuffing (3) vs. Green Bean Casserole (7)

The eliminated:

Cranberry Sauce

Carrot Cake

Glazed Carrots

Sweet Potato Casserole

Creamed Corn

Pecan Pie

Scalloped Potatoes

Lettuce Salad

Jell-O Salad

Cheesecake

Brussel Sprouts

Cheesy Broccoli

Snickers Salad

Grits

Mud Pie

Asparagus

Rolls

Oreo Salad

Sweet Corn

Apple Crisp

Deviled Eggs

Cherry Pie

Au Gratin Potatoes

Cornbread

Mac & Cheese

Pumpkin Pie

Apple Pie

Ham

5,542 total votes have been cast so far.