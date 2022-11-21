SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After the weekend, round three of the KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge has ended, and some early favorites have been eliminated.
Welcome to the semifinal round.
One meat now remains, but will it rise to meet its challenger? No desserts have made it to the end. Carbs are king in this round, but can they hold on to the finals? A casserole also made it to the final four. Welcome to America.
Round four is now live, and will remain open until 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Click here to cast your third round votes!
Round four matchups:
- Turkey (1) vs. Mashed Potatoes (4)
- Stuffing (3) vs. Green Bean Casserole (7)
The eliminated:
- Cranberry Sauce
- Carrot Cake
- Glazed Carrots
- Sweet Potato Casserole
- Creamed Corn
- Pecan Pie
- Scalloped Potatoes
- Lettuce Salad
- Jell-O Salad
- Cheesecake
- Brussel Sprouts
- Cheesy Broccoli
- Snickers Salad
- Grits
- Mud Pie
- Asparagus
- Rolls
- Oreo Salad
- Sweet Corn
- Apple Crisp
- Deviled Eggs
- Cherry Pie
- Au Gratin Potatoes
- Cornbread
- Mac & Cheese
- Pumpkin Pie
- Apple Pie
- Ham
5,542 total votes have been cast so far.