SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Round two of the KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge has ended, and the competition is officially heating up as the favorites are becoming clear.
Round three is now live, and will remain open until 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.
Click here to cast your third round votes!
Round three matchups/contenders:
- Turkey vs. Mac & Cheese
- Pumpkin Pie vs. Mashed Potatoes
- Stuffing vs. Apple Pie
- Green Bean Casserole vs. Ham
The eliminated:
- Cranberry Sauce
- Carrot Cake
- Glazed Carrots
- Sweet Potato Casserole
- Creamed Corn
- Pecan Pie
- Scalloped Potatoes
- Lettuce Salad
- Jell-O Salad
- Cheesecake
- Brussel Sprouts
- Cheesy Broccoli
- Snickers Salad
- Grits
- Mud Pie
- Asparagus
- Rolls
- Oreo Salad
- Sweet Corn
- Apple Crisp
- Deviled Eggs
- Cherry Pie
- Au Gratin Potatoes
- Cornbread
4,817 individual votes have so far been cast in the bracket challenge.