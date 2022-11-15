SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Picture this. It’s early afternoon of November 24. You’re at home with your family, the third quarter of the Bill/Lions game is on in the background and your stomach is grumbling as you stand, plate in hand behind your cousin/niece/uncle in line to dish up.

At that point, you’re confronted with a serious decision as you contrast the variety of dishes before you with the 10-inch diameter of your plate and the limited size of your stomach.

Turkey or stuffing? Pumpkin pie or apple crisp? Sweet potato casserole topped with marshmallows or crisp golden-brown green bean casserole? Which of these Thanksgiving staples, if any, truly reign supreme once forks are in hand?

For that answer, we’re turning to you to decide the ultimate Thanksgiving dish in the inaugural KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge.

Click here to cast your first round votes!

Meet the contenders:

In this single elimination style bracket challenge we will begin with 32 dishes. The first round includes matchups such as first-ranked* Turkey against last-ranked underdog Cranberry Sauce and #3 Stuffing vs. #30 Jell-O Salad. The total contenders are as follows:

Turkey (1) vs. Cranberry Sauce (32)

Rolls (17) vs. Carrot Cake (16)

Mac & Cheese (9) vs. Glazed Carrots (24)

Oreo Salad (25) vs. Sweet Potato Casserole (8)

Pumpkin Pie (5) vs. Creamed Corn (28)

Sweet Corn (21) vs. Pecan Pie (12)

Apple Crisp (13) vs. Scalloped Potatoes (20)

Lettuce Salad (29) vs. Mashed Potatoes (4) Stuffing (3) vs. Jell-O Salad (30)

Devilled Eggs (19) vs. Cheese Cake (14)

Cherry Pie (11) Vs. Brussel Sprouts (22)

Cheesy Broccoli (27) vs. Apple Pie (6)

Green Bean Casserole (7) vs. Snickers Salad (26)

Grits (23) vs. Au Gratin Potatoes (10)

Mud Pie (15) vs. Corn Bread (18)

Asparagus (31) vs. Ham (2)

*Rankings are subjective and not scientific

Voting in Round 1 will be open until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17.

May the best dish win.