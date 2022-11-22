SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Round four of the KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge has ended, and we have our finalists.

Voters in KELOLAND will now be choosing between #1 Turkey and #3 Stuffing.

The winner of this matchup will be crowned the champion of the inaugural KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge.

Round five is now live, and will remain open until 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The eliminated:

  • Cranberry Sauce
  • Carrot Cake
  • Glazed Carrots
  • Sweet Potato Casserole
  • Creamed Corn
  • Pecan Pie
  • Scalloped Potatoes
  • Lettuce Salad
  • Jell-O Salad
  • Cheesecake
  • Brussel Sprouts
  • Cheesy Broccoli
  • Snickers Salad
  • Grits
  • Mud Pie
  • Asparagus
  • Rolls
  • Oreo Salad
  • Sweet Corn
  • Apple Crisp
  • Deviled Eggs
  • Cherry Pie
  • Au Gratin Potatoes
  • Cornbread
  • Mac & Cheese
  • Pumpkin Pie
  • Apple Pie
  • Ham
  • Mashed Potatoes
  • Green Bean Casserole