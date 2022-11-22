SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Round four of the KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge has ended, and we have our finalists.
Voters in KELOLAND will now be choosing between #1 Turkey and #3 Stuffing.
The winner of this matchup will be crowned the champion of the inaugural KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge.
Round five is now live, and will remain open until 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Click here to cast your third round votes!
The eliminated:
- Cranberry Sauce
- Carrot Cake
- Glazed Carrots
- Sweet Potato Casserole
- Creamed Corn
- Pecan Pie
- Scalloped Potatoes
- Lettuce Salad
- Jell-O Salad
- Cheesecake
- Brussel Sprouts
- Cheesy Broccoli
- Snickers Salad
- Grits
- Mud Pie
- Asparagus
- Rolls
- Oreo Salad
- Sweet Corn
- Apple Crisp
- Deviled Eggs
- Cherry Pie
- Au Gratin Potatoes
- Cornbread
- Mac & Cheese
- Pumpkin Pie
- Apple Pie
- Ham
- Mashed Potatoes
- Green Bean Casserole