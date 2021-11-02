KELOLAND Sports Week 8 Pick’em Results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week eight of the pro football season came to a close on Monday with the Chiefs edging out the Giants. Here’s a look at a rough week of KELO Spots pick’ems.

Grant led the week as he correctly picked eight games in week eight.

Sean correctly predicted seven games and Tanner six. Grant now holds a five game lead at 84-38, while Tanner sits one game ahead of Sean at 79-43.

PICKING THE SAME

Sean, Tanner and Grant picked nine games the same, though they walked away with just a 4-5 record. Usually the group sees more success when they pick together.

THE DIFFERENCES

There were six games that saw different picks from the three. Sean was 3-3 in those games, while Tanner went 2-4 in those games. Grant led the week in the games picked different as he was 4-2 in those contests.

FAN VOTE GAMES

After a 3-0 week last week, the fans are now 9-9 on the season. Let’s see if they improved that record?

Unlike the KELOLAND Sports team, the fans correctly picked the Eagles to defeat the Lions.

The fans moved to 2-0 in week eight with a Broncos win over Washington.

Despite Dak Prescott’s injury, the Cowboys still earned a Halloween night victory over the Vikings.

The fans went 2-1 in week eight and that moved them to 11-10 on the season.

