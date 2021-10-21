KELOLAND Sports Pro Football Pick’em – Week 7

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week seven of the pro football season is upon us! Check out the latest rounds of picks from the KELO Sports team.

WEEK 7 PICKS

Here are the picks for the Week 7 Games:

GamesSean’s PickTanner’s PickGrant’s Pick
Broncos at BrownsBroncosBrownsBroncos
Washington at PackersPackersPackersPackers
Chiefs at TitansChiefsChiefsTitans
Falcons at DolphinsDolphinsFalconsFalcons
Jets at PatriotsPatriotsPatriotsPatriots
Panthers at GiantsPanthersPanthersPanthers
Bengals at RavensRavensRavensRavens
Eagles at RaidersRaidersRaidersRaiders
Lions at RamsRamsRamsRams
Texans at CardinalsCardinalsCardinalsCardinals
Bears at BuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneers
Colts at 49ersColtsColts49ers
Saints at SeahawksSaintsSaintsSeahawks
Week 7 Picks

PICKING THE SAME

Sean, Tanner and Grant predicted eight of the thirteen games the same. Sean and Tanner picked 11 games the same, while Tanner and Grant went the same on nine contests.

THE DIFFERENCES

There are five games with different predictions including the Browns vs. Broncos, Chiefs at Titans, Falcons at Dolphins, Colts at 49ers and Saints at Seahawks.

The Saints are 4.5 point favorites to beat the Seahawks on Monday night. That’s the largest point favorite of the five games that have a difference in predictions.

FAN VOTE GAMES

Voting for the Fan Vote Games is still open until 10:00 a.m. on Friday morning. Make sure to vote on the KELOLAND Sports Twitter Polls:

Game 1 – Washington at Packers

Game 2 – Chiefs at Titans

Game 3 – Colts at 49ers

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 