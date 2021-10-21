KELOLAND Sports Pro Football Pick’em – Week 7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week seven of the pro football season is upon us! Check out the latest rounds of picks from the KELO Sports team.
WEEK 7 PICKS
Here are the picks for the Week 7 Games:
|Games
|Sean’s Pick
|Tanner’s Pick
|Grant’s Pick
|Broncos at Browns
|Broncos
|Browns
|Broncos
|Washington at Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Chiefs at Titans
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Titans
|Falcons at Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Jets at Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Panthers at Giants
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Bengals at Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Eagles at Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Lions at Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Texans at Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Bears at Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Colts at 49ers
|Colts
|Colts
|49ers
|Saints at Seahawks
|Saints
|Saints
|Seahawks
PICKING THE SAME
Sean, Tanner and Grant predicted eight of the thirteen games the same. Sean and Tanner picked 11 games the same, while Tanner and Grant went the same on nine contests.
THE DIFFERENCES
There are five games with different predictions including the Browns vs. Broncos, Chiefs at Titans, Falcons at Dolphins, Colts at 49ers and Saints at Seahawks.
The Saints are 4.5 point favorites to beat the Seahawks on Monday night. That’s the largest point favorite of the five games that have a difference in predictions.
FAN VOTE GAMES
Voting for the Fan Vote Games is still open until 10:00 a.m. on Friday morning. Make sure to vote on the KELOLAND Sports Twitter Polls:
Game 1 – Washington at Packers
Game 2 – Chiefs at Titans
Game 3 – Colts at 49ers