KELOLAND Sports Pro Football Pick’em – Week 7

Week seven of the pro football season is upon us! Check out the latest rounds of picks from the KELO Sports team.

WEEK 7 PICKS

Here are the picks for the Week 7 Games:

Games Sean’s Pick Tanner’s Pick Grant’s Pick Broncos at Browns Broncos Browns Broncos Washington at Packers Packers Packers Packers Chiefs at Titans Chiefs Chiefs Titans Falcons at Dolphins Dolphins Falcons Falcons Jets at Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Panthers at Giants Panthers Panthers Panthers Bengals at Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Eagles at Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Lions at Rams Rams Rams Rams Texans at Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Bears at Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Colts at 49ers Colts Colts 49ers Saints at Seahawks Saints Saints Seahawks Week 7 Picks

PICKING THE SAME

Sean, Tanner and Grant predicted eight of the thirteen games the same. Sean and Tanner picked 11 games the same, while Tanner and Grant went the same on nine contests.

THE DIFFERENCES

There are five games with different predictions including the Browns vs. Broncos, Chiefs at Titans, Falcons at Dolphins, Colts at 49ers and Saints at Seahawks.

The Saints are 4.5 point favorites to beat the Seahawks on Monday night. That’s the largest point favorite of the five games that have a difference in predictions.

FAN VOTE GAMES

Voting for the Fan Vote Games is still open until 10:00 a.m. on Friday morning. Make sure to vote on the KELOLAND Sports Twitter Polls:

Game 1 – Washington at Packers

Fan Vote Week 7 – Game 1



It's a NFC battle as the Packers look to move to 6-1. — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) October 21, 2021

Game 2 – Chiefs at Titans

Fan Vote Week 7 – Game 2



The Chiefs will play yet another tough opponent as they play at the Titans. — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) October 21, 2021

Game 3 – Colts at 49ers