KELOLAND Pet Food Drive leads to forever home

This is written first-person by KELOLAND.com Reporter Michael Geheren

Friday was the annual Pet Food Drive at KELOLAND Media Group for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. This day is always great, we spend the day on Phillips Avenue taking donations that are greatly needed and KELOLAND employees bring their dogs to work.

You also meet a ton of great people, including Brad Engbarth. He owns a company that as drilling for fiber optic lines in Downtown Sioux Falls. His team was making a lot of noise outside of the food drive this morning, but they wrapped early for the weekend and Engbarth gave back by bringing nearly 500 lbs of dog food for the drive.

The need is great too, KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk reports the Humane Society goes through about 8,500 lbs of food per month.

One of the human society’s dogs was brought to KELOLAND Studios. Colton is a three-year-old Chihuahua mix. He recently was brought the shelter.

Viewers were introduced to him on Midday in KELOLAND, but I fell in love instantly. Growing up, I was always a dog person, but starting my career at KELOLAND (four years ago this month), I never knew if the life of a journalist could handle a dog. So I got two cats.

Lately, my desire for a dog has been pretty high and I am at a point in my career where I understand how the business works and how I can best take care of a dog.

So, when I met Colton I couldn’t stop being around him.

This afternoon, I went to the humane society to get a video of volunteers unloading the 4,500 lbs of food and treats (a HUGE thank you to our viewers) and when I was leaving I decided to take another peek at Colton. I couldn’t leave him in his cage.

So, I proudly adopted this adorable dog!

One of my mentors from the University of South Dakota, Michelle Van Mannen emailed me: “Reporting Rule #1: You can’t save or adopt everyone you cover in a news story.”

She also agrees he’s pretty cute.

While that’s true, I know I made the right choice.

Adopting a dog or cat is a big commitment, but if you’re thinking about it please consider going to your local humane society. Here in Sioux Falls, there is a pretty significant need. I met a ton of newborn kittens and quite a few dogs who need a forever home.

If you’re interested in adopting an animal with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, here is the application for cats/dogs or small animals.

In Sioux Falls, you need to be pre-screened to see the animals.

There are a few things you need to consider when adopting an animal:

Other household members

Landlord approval

Costs (both hidden and fees)

Other pets

Time commitment

Pet supplies

You can see all the dogs, cats and other pets needing adoption.

If you adopt an animal, let me know.