SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Pet Food Drive is happening until 1 p.m. on Friday. outside of KELOLAND Media Group studios in Downtown Sioux Falls.

PET FOOD DRIVE

Current amount of food collected: 3,104 lbs

Goal: 7,000 lbs

We are collecting dog and cat food for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

KELO Kelli Volk and KELO Michael Geheren are at the KELOLAND Pet Food Drive. We are here until 1 p.m. https://www.keloland.com/keloland-com-original/keloland-pet-food-drive-happening/ Posted by KELOLAND News on Friday, August 30, 2019

Last year, KELOLAND Media Group collected more than 7,000 pounds of food at the pet food drive, but the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society goes through about 8,500 pounds a month.

You can pull up to the station on Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls and drop off your donations of dry Purina dog, puppy, cat and kitten chow.

This story will be updated throughout the day.