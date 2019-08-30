KELOLAND Pet Food Drive happening

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Pet Food Drive is happening until 1 p.m. on Friday. outside of KELOLAND Media Group studios in Downtown Sioux Falls.

PET FOOD DRIVE
Current amount of food collected: 3,104 lbs
Goal: 7,000 lbs

We are collecting dog and cat food for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

KELO Kelli Volk and KELO Michael Geheren are at the KELOLAND Pet Food Drive. We are here until 1 p.m. https://www.keloland.com/keloland-com-original/keloland-pet-food-drive-happening/

Posted by KELOLAND News on Friday, August 30, 2019

Last year, KELOLAND Media Group collected more than 7,000 pounds of food at the pet food drive, but the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society goes through about 8,500 pounds a month. 

You can pull up to the station on Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls and drop off your donations of dry Purina dog, puppy, cat and kitten chow.

Click here to see the shelter’s full wish list.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss