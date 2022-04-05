SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One week from Tuesday, the citizens of Sioux Falls will elect one of three candidates as mayor.

KELOLAND Media Group is hosting a debate Tuesday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. CT with all three candidates on KELO-TV and KELOLAND.com.

Incumbent Mayor Paul TenHaken was elected as the 32nd mayor of Sioux Falls in 2018. Prior to his election, TenHaken served as the Founder/CEO of Click Rain, a marketing agency in Sioux Falls

Immigration lawyer Taneeza Islam is also running. Islam is the founder and executive director for South Dakota Voices for Peace and its sister organization, South Dakota Voices for Justice.

David Zokaites is also a candidate for mayor. Zokaites is a familiar face at the Sioux Falls City Council meetings and ran for mayor in 2018.

KELOLAND received a wide range of questions from you, the viewers, to ask the candidates.

Hear the answers to your questions and follow along with the debate on KELO-TV through KELOLAND’s Twitter account and on KELOLAND.com.