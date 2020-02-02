KELOLAND Media Group launches state-of-the-art set Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is launching our new million-dollar state-of-the-art news set on Sunday at 10 p.m.

“It was literally stripped of everything, all the wiring came out, all the lights came out, all of the set came out; we even put in a new floor,” Vice President and General Manager Jay Huizenga said.

KELOLAND News’ assignment editor, Dexter Gronseth said with our new set, viewers will notice a new approach to telling stories.

“It’s going to open up a big toolbox for us and in that toolbox, there are a lot of tools and it’s going to make for easier storytelling so it’ll be easier for the viewer to follow the story that might lack visuals, we’ll be able to put stuff in the monitors and tell stories that way,” Gronseth said.

Huizenga said a new million-dollar set isn’t what news is ultimately about.

“I think we always want to remember is that content is still the most important thing, if you’re providing good content, it doesn’t matter what the set looks like, now if you’re providing good content and you’re able to show it in a way that’s more entertaining or at least visually impactful for the viewers that’s great, but if you do not have good content it doesn’t matter how many bells and whistles you have,” Huizenga said.

Be sure to tune in Sunday night at 10 p.m. as we launch our new state-of-the-art set to our viewers on KELOLAND Television or livestream here.