SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Christmas is just days away and with frigid temperatures and snow continuing to fall, it’s the perfect time to snuggle up with your favorite holiday movies.

Last week, we asked you to share your favorite holiday movies with KELOLAND News and the response was overwhelming.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The 1989 classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation easily clinched the top spot for KELOLAND Viewers.

The movie follows the story of the Griswold family Christmas and their funny, relatable shenanigans. It’s a movie that many families in South Dakota find themselves turning to year after year as a part of their holiday tradition.

In fact, it’s so popular that the Dells Theatre in Dell Rapids ran several showings of the movie as did the Sioux Falls State Theatre which sold out every showing of the film.

Home Alone

Viewers didn’t show a greater preference between Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York instead saying they like each film equally.

The 1990 film starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Catherine O’Hara and other well-known names continues to capture the hearts of KELOLAND Viewers over 30 years after its release.

But while viewers may love the first two films in the franchise, they were clear that they do not like any of the follow up films.

A Christmas Story

Coming in third is A Christmas Story following little Ralphie and his family through the 1940 holiday season.

When it comes to this movie, many viewers look forward to annual 24-hour viewings of the film on television and quote the movie with their friends and family.

It’s a Wonderful Life

The 1946 black and white classic It’s a Wonderful Life comes in at number four for KELOLAND viewers. Nearly 80 years later the charm of George Bailey and joyful Donna Reed continue to draw a loyal audience year after year.

While you can watch the film on streaming, local theaters in South Dakota occasionally have screenings around the holiday. The Sioux Falls State Theatre packed the house in 2021 with showings of the holiday classic.

Die Hard

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? KELOLAND viewers resoundingly say, “Yes!”

The 1988 film starring Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman is an action-packed spectacle that also happens to take place during the holiday season.

When asked about their favorite Christmas movie, viewers said Die Hard more than other holiday movies such as White Christmas, Elf, and Miracle on 34th Street.

White Christmas

Overall, KELOLAND viewers lean toward the older classics like the 1954 musical White Christmas.

Starring Rosemary Clooney and Bing Crosby, the film follows the now familiar trope of saving a rural inn and the spreading of holiday cheer to friends new and old alike.

Since its release almost 70 years ago, the film has been released on VHS, DVD and can now be found on streaming platforms to continue bringing families that classic holiday cheer for years to come.

Elf

While most KELOLAND viewers prefer the classics Elf still snagged a spot in the top 10.

The 2003 film starring Will Ferrell, James Caan and more has become a beloved holiday classic for those of all ages. The film follows the story of Buddy the Elf as he travels from the North Pole to New York City to find his father, played by Bob Newhart.

Among the KELOLAND Newsroom, Elf ranked towards the top of holiday favorites.

The Grinch

Whether we’re talking about the original 1966 How the Grinch Stole Christmas or the 2000 version starring Jim Carrey, people in KELOLAND love the grumpy anti-Christmas Who that grows to love the holiday and his neighboring town of Whoville.

There was a pretty even split between the 1966 version and the 2000 version with a small minority of people preferring the 2018 animated The Grinch.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Clinching the ninth spot is the 1964 Claymation film, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

While viewers preferred Rudolph, viewers still showed love for the other Claymation classics like Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, Jack Frost and The Little Drummer Boy.

The Polar Express

And taking the last spot in the top 10 favorite Christmas movies in KELOLAND is The Polar Express.

The 2004 CGI-animated film follows the story of a young boy on his magical train ride to the North Pole with other children. Tom Hanks stars in the film in a variety of roles.

Other holiday favorites