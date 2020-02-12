KELOLAND Games of the Week preview: February 12

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND digital and sports teams are bringing more high school livestream coverage to KELOLAND.com.

The week got started on Tuesday as a unique double header was the games of the day. The West Central girls earned a 62-59 win over McCook Central/Montrose while the Madison boys earned a 64-42 win over West Central.

The next livestream action will be a double header in Brandon that will feature two ranked teams and three winning records.

On Thursday, Brandon Valley will host Huron in a girls and boy’s double header. The first game will tip-off at 6:00 and have the Huron Tiger(7-7) girls square off against the Brandon Valley (6-8) girls.

Thursday’s second game will feature a top five showdown in class ‘AA’ boy’s basketball as fourth ranked Huron (11-3) takes on second ranked Brandon Valley (10-4).

On Friday, the KELOLAND.com game of the week will feature a class ‘AA’ boy’s contest featuring top ranked Yankton (13-2) against Watertown (6-7).

This game will feature not only the top team in class ‘AA’, but it will also feature one of the top players in the state as Yankton junior Matthew Mors will take to the floor.

After surpassing 2,000 points last Thursday, Mors will look to score at least 10 points on Friday, which will make him the all time leading scorer in class ‘AA’ basketball.

Friday’s match-up will tip-off around 7:00.

All of the games can be seen on KELOLAND.com and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.