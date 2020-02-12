1  of  69
Closings & Delays
Adrian Schools ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Armour School District Avon School District Bon Homme School District Boyden-Hull Community Bridgewater-Emery School District Browns Valley School District Calvary Episcopal Cathedral Canistota School District Chamberlain School District Chester School District Christ Lutheran Church (Hartford) Colome School District Corsica-Stickney School District Dakota State University Dell Rapids St. Mary Catholic Parish DeSmet School District Ellsworth, MN Ethan School District First Lutheran Church in Worthington Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Government Freeman Academy Gayville-Volin George Little Rock Community Hanson School District Harris-Lake Park Hills-Beaver Creek Holy Rosary/St. John Catholic Churches - Codington/Hamlin Holy Trinity Catholic Howard Inwood Christian Irene-Wakonda LATI Adult Education and Literacy Little Wound Lower Brule Luverne Luverne Area Aquatics & Fitness Lyman Madison Marion McCook Central Menno Minnesota West-Jackson Minnesota West-Luverne Minnesota West-Worthington Mitchell Mitchell Christian Mitchell Tech Montrose Mount Vernon Northwest Iowa CC Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Parkston Plankinton School District Presentation College-Aberdeen Redfield United Methodist Church Round Lake-Brewster Sacred Heart Sanborn Central Scotland St. Therese Catholic Church Tri-Valley Tripp-Delmont School District Wessington Springs West Lyon Community Woonsocket Worthington Yankton

 

Avera

KELOLAND Games of the Week preview: February 12

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND digital and sports teams are bringing more high school livestream coverage to KELOLAND.com.

The week got started on Tuesday as a unique double header was the games of the day. The West Central girls earned a 62-59 win over McCook Central/Montrose while the Madison boys earned a 64-42 win over West Central.

The next livestream action will be a double header in Brandon that will feature two ranked teams and three winning records.

On Thursday, Brandon Valley will host Huron in a girls and boy’s double header. The first game will tip-off at 6:00 and have the Huron Tiger(7-7) girls square off against the Brandon Valley (6-8) girls.

Thursday’s second game will feature a top five showdown in class ‘AA’ boy’s basketball as fourth ranked Huron (11-3) takes on second ranked Brandon Valley (10-4).

On Friday, the KELOLAND.com game of the week will feature a class ‘AA’ boy’s contest featuring top ranked Yankton (13-2) against Watertown (6-7).

This game will feature not only the top team in class ‘AA’, but it will also feature one of the top players in the state as Yankton junior Matthew Mors will take to the floor.

After surpassing 2,000 points last Thursday, Mors will look to score at least 10 points on Friday, which will make him the all time leading scorer in class ‘AA’ basketball.

Friday’s match-up will tip-off around 7:00.

All of the games can be seen on KELOLAND.com and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Big Race - Daytona

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss