SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Legion baseball is in full swing and KELOLAND Sports is set to livestream more than five games this summer.

All games will stream on the Game of the Week page on KELOLAND.com.

**The schedule is subject to change due to various reasons.**

Here’s a look at the planned games for this summer:

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15 – RENNER POST 307 VS. BRANDON VALLEY POST 131 – 5 P.M.

The defending state champions will meet an annual talent in Brandon on June 15.

Renner Post 307 earned a win over Harrisburg in the first legion baseball livestream of the summer, but now they’ll have their hands full again when they cross paths with Brandon Valley.

The two teams will meet in a double header that is set to begin at 5:00 in Brandon at Aspen Park.

Aspen Park – Brandon Valley

We will livestream the first game at 5:00.

MONDAY, JUNE 20 – DAKOTA CLASSIC CHAMPIONSHIP

The 2022 Dakota Classic returns to the Sioux Falls area as the tournament is set to begin on Friday, June 17. It will conclude with the semifinals and championship on Monday, June 20.

Thirty-three teams will play at seven different sites including Renner, Harrisburg, Sioux Falls East (Harmodon Park), Brandon, Augustana, Lennox and Sioux Falls West (Harmodon Park).

Thirteen teams are from South Dakota and KELOLAND Media Group will livestream the final games of the 73 game tournament, if an SD team is still in the tournament.

There will be more information on this livestream as the tournament goes along.

FRIDAY, JULY 1 – HARRISBURG POST 45 VS. SIOUX FALLS EAST POST 15 – 12:00 P.M.

The next livestream game of the 2022 summer will feature Harrisburg against Sioux Falls East. The two teams will meet in a double header, but we will livestream only game one of the day. First pitch is set for 12:00 p.m.

Sioux Falls East is the defending state runner-up and they return a strong team this year.

Post 15 will have their hands full when they meet a talented Harrisburg team on July 1.

Both teams have the ability to hit the baseball, which means this game could see some runs on the scoreboard.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6 – SIOUX FALLS EAST VS. SIOUX FALLS WEST – 7 P.M.

The fifth game to livestream on KELOLAND.com will feature a cross town rivalry between Sioux Falls West and Sioux Falls East.

This game is also Military Night where teams will line up on the field to honor those who have severed or are currently serving.

It’s always a fun time when the two Sioux Falls teams cross paths and this year, we’ll get the chance to livestream one of the most anticipated contests of the summer!

First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, JULY 12 – DAKOTA VALLEY POST 319 VS. DELL RAPIDS POST 65 – 6:30 P.M.

The final planned livestream of the 2022 legion baseball season is a class ‘B’ contest between Dakota Valley and Dell Rapids.

This is a rematch of the Class ‘B’ high school baseball state championship, where Dell Rapids picked up an 11-5 win.

Now the two teams will meet late in the legion season as they both prepare for the region playoffs, which begin a week later.

Rickeman Field – Dell Rapids

First pitch for this contest is at 6:30 p.m. from Rickeman Field in Dell Rapids.

CLASS ‘A’ & CLASS ‘B’ REGION PLAYOFFS

KELOLAND Media Group will also look to livestream multiple playoff contests from the region postseason contests.

The Class ‘B’ Regions begin on Tuesday, July 19 and will roll throughout the week. Dates and times are yet to be announced.

The Class ‘A’ regionals are set for Friday, July 23-24. They’ll be played at the higher seeds as the season goes along.

STATE TOURNAMENTS

Here are the dates for this year’s state tournaments as they begin the final week of July.

Class Date Location Class ‘A’ State Tournament July 27-31 Rapid City, SD Class ‘B’ State Tournament July 29- August 2 Gregory, SD

All games will livestream on KELOLAND.com and you can stream the contests at the link below:

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.