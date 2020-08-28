KELOLAND expands livestream high school football coverage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group has expanded their high school football coverage for the 2020 football season.

The KELOLAND Sportszone usually features coverage from all seven classes each Friday and live highlights from ten or more games, including the livestream Game of the Week.

This year, however, there will be more games livestreamed on KELOLAND.com each week!

Week one will feature three games streamed on KELOLAND.com, including two from Howard Wood Field.

DateClassGameTime
Friday, August 2811 AAAAberdeen Central vs. #5 Sioux Falls Washington6:00 p.m.
Friday, August 2811 AA#5 Brookings vs. #4 Huron7:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 2911 AAAWatertown vs. Sioux Falls Lincoln6:00 p.m.
KELOLAND.com High School Football Coverage- Week One

The first game will feature a class 11 ‘AAA’ contest between Aberdeen Central and Sioux Falls Washington, starting at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The second game to stream during week one of high school football will be a ranked match-up in class 11 ‘AA’.

#5 Brookings, the state runner-up in 2019, will make the trip to Huron for a 7 p.m. kick-off.

The final livestream Game of Week one will feature another class 11 ‘AAA’ showdown between Watertown and Sioux Falls Lincoln.

All three games will be livestreamed on KELOLAND.com. Play-by-play will be provided by Brookings KCountry 102.3 for the Brookings vs. Huron match-up.

The other two games will have play-by-play from KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

