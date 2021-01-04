KELOLAND.com Top Ten Plays of 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2020 sports season will be remembered as unique as several games and events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As for the games that were played, social distancing and masks were a common sight.

One thing that was normal was great plays and play makers. Here is a look at the KELOLAND.com top ten plays of the 2020 sports year.

#10: A tipped touchdown for Tye Merrill

The number ten play of the year comes from a tipped touchdown pass by Canistota/Freeman as Tyce Ortman connects with Tye Merrill via a tipped pass. Thought the Pride would fall to Howard, 16-14.

#9: Remedy Morrison from near half court

The number nine play of the year goes all the back to March 5, where White River’s Remedy Morrison connects on a half court, buzzer beater at the end of the first quarter. Though De Smet would go on to defeat the Tigers.

#8: A Hail Mary for the Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Seahawks

The eighth best play from 2020 features a buzzer-beater in football as Sam Hofer throws deep and connects with Eric Gustafson who has to fight for the ball on his way to a first-half ending, 46-yard touchdown. The Seahawks would go on to earn a win over McCook Central/Montrose.

#7: Logan Katzer with a great grab

The number seven play features a good throw by Tyce Ortman of Cansistota/Freeman, but an even better catch by Logan Katzer who leaps over the defender and hauls in the 40-yard touchdown.

#6: A walk-off win for Post 15 East

The next best play brings us back to summer and one of the first games to stream following the restart of sports. Sioux Falls East is tied with cross town rival Sioux Falls West when Ty Schafer delivers an RBI single to left field, scoring Jaden Fetrel and giving Post 15 East the walk-off win.

#5: One handed touchdown for Dawson Schmidt

Half-way through the top plays, we find ourselves in the quarterfinal round of the 11AAA playoffs where Watertown’s Dawson Schmidt makes a great, one-handed touchdown catch for the Arrows, though they would fall to Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

#4: A diving catch by Gabie McConnell

The number four play from 2020 comes from the softball diamond and the 2020 State ‘A’ softball tournament. Sioux Falls Lincoln is locked in tight battle with Harrisburg when Lincoln’s Gabie McConnell comes out of nowhere to make an unbelievable diving catch in foul territory. Despite McConnell’s effort, the Patriots would fall runner-up to Harrisburg.

#3: A somersault and INT for Andrew Nelson

The third best play from 2020 was also featured on ESPN’s top ten plays. Sioux Falls Lincoln is looking to add points, but O’Gorman’s Andrew Nelson has other ideas as he grabs the ball from the receiver, somersaults and completes the impressive interception.

#2: Chase Mason with the dunk and the foul

The second best play from 2020 brings us back to January 16. Viborg-Hurley’s Chase Mason grabs a steal, runs the floor and throws down a violent, one handed slam, plus the foul. Mason finished with 16 points and helped lead the Cougars to a win.

#1: Patriots advance to the semi-finals with walk-off touchdown

And that brings us to the top play of 2020 and it comes from the final game in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs. The game is tied at 34 with just seconds to play when Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Tommy Thompson rolls right and launches downfield for Luke Smith who makes the adjustment and hauls in the 40-yard, walk-off touchdown, sending the Patriots to the semi-finals.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com Top Ten Plays of 2020. You can submit a play in 2021 by tweeting using the #kelosports.