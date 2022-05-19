SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From state records to multi homerun games, this week’s top plays has it all. Here’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week:

HM: Buettner steals a hit – Garretson’s Ian Buettner

The lone honorable mention goes to Garretson’s Ian Buettner who ranges back in centerfield and then makes a nice leaping grab to end the inning. Despite his effort, the Blue Dragons would fall to Dell Rapids.

#5: Kniesche’s shutout leads to Summit crown – SDSU Softball

The number five play of the week goes to SDSU’s Tori Kniesche who threw a complete game shutout, while allowing just one hit. That performance helped lead the Jackrabbits past Omaha to claim the 2022 Summit League Championship.

#4: Augie homers six times – Augustana Baseball

The number four moment of the week goes to the Augustana baseball team who homered six times in a blowout win over Winona State. The Vikings cruised to a 12-4 win in the NSIC Tournament.

#3: Ruesink goes long twice – Dell Rapids Landon Ruesink

Checking in at number three is a great game by Dell Rapids’ Landon Ruesink. The senior blasted two homeruns as he capped off a 3-4 performance. The Quarriers powered past Garretson, 12-2.

#2: Brown walks off Lincoln – Brandon Valley’s Matt Brown

The runner-up play of the week goes to Brandon Valley’s Matt Brown who launches a moon shot up and over the left field fence. That homerun would help the Lynx walk off Lincoln, 5-4.

#1: Hardie sets a state record – O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie

The top play of the week goes to O’Gorman Alea Hardie who ran an impressive 10:10.83 in the 3200 meter race. That time would shatter the South Dakota state record by nine seconds.

That’s a look at this week’s top five plays of the week. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet using the #KELOSports.