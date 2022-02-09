SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — February is a busy month on local sports action and this week was no exception. Here’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top plays of the week:

HM: Dykman throws down the slam – Augustana’s Adam Dykman

The first honorable mention features a two handed flush by Augustana’s Adam Dykman. He would grab an offensive rebound and then finish with the dunk. He scored a team high 17 points as Augie defeated Winona State, 64-60.

HM: Wilson finishes with the dunk – SDSU’s Douglas Wilson

The second and final honorable mention goes to SDSU’s Douglas Wilson who rises up and throws down the two handed jam. The senior scored a game high 25 points in an 89-79 win over rival, USD.

#5: Vincent to Squires for the flush – Sioux Valley’s Oliver Vincent and Alec Squires

The fifth best play of the week goes to Sioux Valley. Oliver Vincent dishes to an open Alec Squires who finishes with the two handed jam. Despite this play, the Cossacks would fall to White River, 64-62.

#4: Sheppard beats the buzzer – Flandreau’s Claire Sheppard

The number four play of the week features a nice buzzer beater by Claire Sheppard. The Flandreau sophomore catches and then releases a quick, buzzer beating three pointer to end the first quarter. Sheppard scored a game high 25 points, though the Fliers suffered a 76-67 loss to De Smet.

#3: Arend walks off Scotland – Bridgewater-Emery’s Sutton Arend

Checking in at number three is a game winning sequence by Bridgewater-Emery. A long inbounds pass leads to Sutton Arend who is able to finish off the window just before the buzzer. The Huskies earned a 46-45 win over Scotland.

#2: Hofer for the win – Harrisburg’s Jaylee Hofer

The runner-up play of the week features another game winning shot. Harrisburg’s Jaylee Hofer dribbles by a defender and then fires and connects on a long two for the win. The Tigers would outlast Aberdeen Central 40-38.

#1: Muirhead soars for the slam – O’Gorman’s Gavin Muirhead

The top play of the week features a sweet alley-oop from O’Gorman. Matt Eng grabs a steal, runs the floor and then lobs to Gavin Muirhead who hammers in the dunk. This play would help lift O’Gorman past Lincoln in overtime, 68-60.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com Top Five Plays of the Week. If you have a top play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.