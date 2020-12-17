KELOLAND.com Top Plays of the Week- Dec. 10-16

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2020 basketball season is underway and with the return of basketball, comes the return of the KELOLAND.com Top Plays of the Week.

Here is a look at the top five plays of the week, but we’ll first start with three honorable mentions:

Honorable Mention – Titans and Panthers exchange swats

The first honorable mention features a couple of impressive blocks. Tea Area’s Braden Beach comes up with the swat just before the end of the first quarter against Dakota Valley. However, the Panthers would get their revenge in the second quarter when Paul Bruns came up with a block of his own.

The Panthers would earn the season opening win over Tea Area, 66-55.

HM: Vasecka with the tough layup

The second honorable mention features Tea Area freshman, Katie Vasecka, who is looking for an easy layup, but she won’t get that as she has to make the tough layup as she is falling to the ground.

The freshman helped lead the Titans to a season opening win against Dakota Valley.

HM: Hilmoe with the spin and score

The final honorable mention goes to Dell Rapids’ Zoey Hilmoe. The junior finished with a team high 8 points including this impressive layup where she fakes one way, spins and then scores the wide open layup.

#5- Lubbers with the slam

The number five play of the week starts with a steal by Harrisburg, followed by two quick passes to Blaze Lubbers who rises up and throws down the slam. The senior helped lead the Tigers to a 67-32 win over Brookings.

#4 – Steal and Score for SFC

The number four play of the week also starts with a steal as Ellie Lems earn one of their team’s 27 steals and then spots Maddie Dejong who beats the buzzer with a layup.

Dejong finished with 9 points helping lead the Chargers to a 65-29 win over Dell Rapids.

#3 – Wingert scores on the lob

The third best play from the past seven days comes with 1 second on the clock. Dakota Valley’s Chayce Montagne lobs it up for Jaxson Wingert who flips in the layup just before the buzzer, in the Panthers win over Tea Area.

#2 – Geddes gets the dunk

The runner-up play of the week comes from a steal and slam by Conner Geddes who intercepts the pass the then throws down the two handed Jam. The senior helped the Tigers earn the narrow 45-43 win over Pierre.

#1 – Moffitt beats the buzzer

The top play of the week comes with one second to play in the first half where Joe Lynch inbounds for Kade Moffitt who throws up the off balance three and buries it at the buzzer. O’Gorman held a six point halftime lead, but would fall to top ranked Roosevelt, 80-73.

That’s a look at this week’s top plays of the week. If you have a top play to submit, you can do so by using the #kelosports on Twitter.