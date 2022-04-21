SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was another busy week on the diamond as high school and college baseball and softball are in full swing. Here’s a look at the top five plays of the week:

HM: Lien goes deep – Augustana’s Abby Lien

The lone honorable mention goes to Augustana’s Abby Lien who blasts a deep home run to straight away centerfield. The ball nearly clears both fences. The Vikings would pick up the 22-1 win over MSU Moorhead.

#5: Askdal knocks in four – Brandon Valley’s Carson Askdal

The number five play of the week goes to Brandon Valley’s Carson Askdal who went 3-4 against O’Gorman with two singles and a double. He also knocked in four runs, while scoring twice himself. The Lynx would power past the Knights, 12-2.

#4: Glanzer throws a shutout – SDSU’s Grace Glanzer

The fourth best play of the game goes to SDSU pitcher Grace Glanzer. The right hander threw eight innings and allowed no runs on just four hits. She struck out four and got some help from her defense as the Jacks outlasted Kansas City, 1-0.

#3: Roybal makes a dive – Concordia-St. Paul’s Brayden Roybal

Checking in at number three is a sweet diving stop by Concordia-St. Paul’s Brayden Roybal who makes a diving stop and then throws out the runner at first. Despite the play, the Bears would fall to USF, 1-0.

#2: Sejnoha and LaBrie combine for no-hitter – Brandon Valley’s Trey Sejnoha and Carter LaBrie

The runner-up play of the week goes to the Brandon Valley Lynx. Starting pitcher Trey Sejnoha threw four innings and allowed one run on no hits, while striking out 9. Carter LaBrie would throw a hitless fifth inning as the Lynx powered past O’Gorman via the mercy rule, 12-2 in five innings.

#1: Carrillo walks it off – SDSU’s Rozelyn Carrillo

The top play of the week goes to SDSU’s Rozelyn Carrillo. The game was scoreless in extra innings when Carrillo drives a walk-off homerun to centerfield. The Jackrabbits would sweep Kansas City, winning all three games in Brookings.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you would like to see your play on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.