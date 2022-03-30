SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — College and high school basketball playoffs, paired with the start of spring sports, makes the month of March one of the busiest months of the year. Here is a look at the top ten plays from the month:

#10: Wilson finishes with the dunk – SDSU’s Douglas Wilson

The tenth best play of the month goes to SDSU’s Douglas Wilson who uses the pick and roll to throw down the dunk. He’d help lead the Jackrabbits past Omaha in the Summit League Tournament quarterfinals.

#9: Mehrman’s layup sends Harrisburg to semis – Harrisburg’s Jacoby Mehrman

The number nine play of the month features a nice driving layup by Jacoby Mehrman of Harrisburg. He would blow by his defender and finish off the glass for the lead. That bucket would lift Harrisburg past Mitchell in triple overtime.

#8: Scheierman beats the buzzer – SDSU’s Baylor Scheierman

Checking in at number eight is a buzzer beating three pointer from SDSU’s Baylor Scheierman. He pulls up from deep and then gets a friendly bounce for the triple. He would help the Jackrabbits defeat Omaha.

#7: Rock’s game winner lifts Lincoln – Lincoln’s JT Rock

The seventh best play of the month goes to Lincoln’s JT Rock. The Patriots trail by two when Rock launches from deep and connects. That triple would lift Lincoln past Jefferson, 69-68.

#6: Barth steals a single – Augustana’s Jordan Barth

At number six is an impressive diving catch. Augustana’s Jordan Barth ranges to his left and makes a sweet diving grab to rob a U-Mary hitter of a single. The Vikings would earn the double header sweep.

#5: Cavs turn defense to offense – Jefferson’s Jaidyn Dunn and Cierra Watkins

The number five play of the month features a block by Jefferson’s Jaidyn Dunn and then a sweet move on the other end by Cierra Watkins for the layup. Despite their effort, Jefferson would fall to Rapid City Stevens in the semifinals.

#4: Kienholz throws down – Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz

Checking in at number four is a sweet slam by Lincoln Kienholz. He catches the pass and then rises up and throws down the two handed jam. Despite the sweet play, the Governors would fall to Jefferson.

#3: Jacks red hot shooting leads to tournament win – SDSU Men

The third best play of the month features the SDSU men who rarely missed in the first half against USD in the Summit League semifinals. The Jackrabbits shot 69% from the field in the first half, as they cruised to a semifinal win over the Coyotes.

#2: Wilde’s transition layup sends it to OT – Jefferson’s Griffin Wilde

The runner-up play of the month goes to Jefferson’s Griffin Wilde who grabs the board and then flies down the floor for the buzzer beating layup. That would send the game to overtime, where the Cavaliers earned a state qualifying win over Pierre.

#1: Coyotes reach the Sweet 16 – USD Women

The top play of the month comes from the USD women’s basketball team. The Coyotes defeated seven-seed Ole Miss and then stunned two-seed Baylor to reach the Sweet 16. Their magical run would come to a close with a narrow three point loss to Michigan. It was the Coyotes first ever wins in the NCAA Tournament.

That’s a look at the top plays from the month of March. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to #KELOSports.