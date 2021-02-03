KELOLAND.com Top Plays of January

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — January is typically a busy month for sporting events and this year was no different, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The month of January gave us a lot of great performances and plays.

Here is a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays from the month of January:

Honorable Mention: Fox throws down in win over Crookston – Northern State’s Parker Fox (Courtesy – Northern State)

The lone honorable mention for the month comes from Northern State’s Parker Fox who throws down not once, but three times in Northern State’s win over Minnesota Crookston. The second ranked Wolves finished the month with a perfect 10-0 record.

#5: A steal and slam for Van Donkersgoed – Sioux Falls Christian’s Noah Van Donkersgoed

The fifth best play of the month comes from Sioux Falls Christian’s Noah Van Donkersgoed who grabs the steal and then throws down the one handed slam. The second ranked Chargers wrapped up the month with a 12-2 record.

#4: Thompson connects on the half court buzzer beater – USF’s Jack Thompson

The number four play from January comes from USF’s Jack Thompson who beats the buzzer… from the other side of the court. Thompson help lead the Cougars to an 87-76 over Upper Iowa

#3: Sayler with the slam – White River’s Joe Sayler

The third best play from the month of January features an impressive one handed slam by White River’s Joe Sayler! The Tigers wrapped up the month with an 8-4 record.

#2: Sioux Valley wins on full court pass – Sioux Valley’s Kelton Vincent

The runner-up play of the month comes from Sioux Valley who throws a full court pass which is tipped by Oliver Vincent to Kelton Vincent who lays in two points just before buzzer. That basket led to a 49-48 win over Tea Area.

#1: Swallow sinks half court game winner – Rapid City Central’s Micah Swallow

The top play of the month comes on an impressive buzzer beater as Rapid City Central’s Micah Swallow launches and connects on a half court, game winning shot. Swallow and the Cobblers picked up a 62-59 win over Roosevelt.