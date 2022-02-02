SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — January was a busy month for local sports and we saw plenty of great plays and moments. Here’s a look at the top five plays from January:

HM: Moni throws down over a defender – Northern State’s Jacksen Moni

The first honorable mention is a thunderous slam, over a defender from Northern State. Jacksen Moni slammed home two of his eight points in a Northern State win over SMSU 69-68.

HM: Year rocks the rim – Jefferson’s Kaden Year

The second honorable mention comes from one of the January Game’s of the Week.

“Off the window and Kaden Year rocks the rim with a two handed flush,” Grant Sweeter said.

Year scored a game high 20 points in the Cavaliers 71-42 win over Rapid City Central.

HM: Squires throws down the alley-oop – Sioux Valley’s Alec Squires and Oliver Vincent

The third and final honorable mention features a sweet slam. Sioux Valley’s Oliver Vincent lobs it up for Alec Squires who throws down the thunderous two handed jam. The Cossacks would cruise past Baltic, 71-27.

#5: Kral’s game winner lifts Yankton past Harrisburg – Yankton’s Jaden Kral

The number five play of the month comes in the final seconds of the Yankton vs. Harrisburg contest. Drew Ryken throws down court for Jaden Kral who creates separation with a step back and then banks in the game winning shot. The Bucks would defeat Harrisburg, 46-45.

#4: Kraft rises up for the slam – Timber Lake’s Hank Kraft

The fourth best play of the month features a great steal and slam by Timber Lake’s Hank Kraft. Despite standing just 5’8, Kraft is able to throw down with ease. The Panthers would defeat Kadoka Area, 58-55.

#3: Blue finishes with the alley-oop – Freeman Academy/Marion’s Quincy Blue

Checking in at number three is an impressive alley-oop from Freeman Academy/Marion. Connor Epp lobs for Quincy Blue who throws down the one handed slam. The Bearcats would defeat Bridgewater/Emery 52-44.

#2: Dinger’s half court heave sends Wall past Faith – Wall’s Ava Dinger

The runner-up play of the month comes from the Summit Arena in Rapid City. Wall trails Faith by one when Ava Dinger throws up a half court heave for the win and she would connect! The Eagles finished January 14-1 thanks in part, to a narrow 33-31 win over Faith.

#1: Neuman’s full court shot lifts Platte-Geddes past Gregory – Platte-Geddes’ Jackson Neuman

The top play of the month comes from the Gregory vs. Platte-Geddes contest. The Gorillas tied the game up at 53 with seconds to play. Platte-Geddes’ Jackson Neuman would launch a near full court shot and connect at the buzzer. The Black Panthers earned a 56-53 win over Gregory.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the month. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.