KELOLAND.com Top Livestream games of the sports year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The lack of live sports has left sports fans restless. KELOLAND.com live streamed ten football games and 43 basketball games.

Most of the games featured this year were highly competitive, but the games below were six of the best games this season:

#6- Lincoln girls earn narrow win over Harrisburg 63-57

#5- St. Thomas More defeats O’Gorman in Pentagon Classic 62-58

#4- West Central outlasts McCook Central/Montrose 62-59

#3- Top Ranked O’Gorman earns comeback win over #2 Harrisburg 66-58

#2- Lennox earns a pair of narrow wins over Mt. Vernon/Plankinton and Dakota Valley

The Lennox Orioles needed a pair of free throws in the game’s closing seconds to claim a 44-43 win over MV/P.

Lennox saw a double digit lead disappear as Dakota Valley and their lead Paul Bruns closed the gap, however it was the Orioles who outlasted the Panthers to win 76-74.

#1- Watertown upsets top ranked Yankton; Mors sets class ‘AA’ scoring record