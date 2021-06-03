KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays – State High School Baseball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg and Dell Rapids were named the 2021 state champions for high school baseball, following a total of ten games being played at the Bird Cage.

Here is a look at the top five plays from the two state championships:

Honorable Mention: Bruns throws a shutout – Dakota Valley’s Paul Bruns

The first honorable mention goes to Dakota Valley’s Paul Bruns who throws a complete game shutout in their quarterfinal win over Redfield. The DV senior struck out nine and allowed just three hits.

HM: Stukel makes the long run – O’Gorman’s Sam Stukel

The second and final honorable mention goes to O’Gorman’s Sam Stukel who goes for a long run and then hauls in the catch to retire the side. Despite Stukel’s great play, the Knights lost to Harrisburg in the semi-finals.

#5: A sharp snag by VanDerWerff – Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake/Corsica/Stickney’s Kelby VanDerWerff

The number five-play of the state tournaments comes from Platte-Geddes’ Kelby VanDerWerff who shows off his reaction time by snagging a line drive out of the air and then nearly gets the runner at second for the double play.

However, West Central would go on to pick up a 6-5 win over the Honkers.

#4: Ruesink launches a homerun – Dell Rapids’ Landon Ruesink

Checking in at number four is a big swing off the bat of Dell Rapids’ Landon Ruesink who hammers a two run homerun over the left field fence. Ruesink’s swing was the lone long ball in this year’s state tournaments.

Tournament MVP, Landon Ruesink, accepts the MVP bat from SDHSBA Executive Director

#3: Eastman sends the Quarriers to the Ship – Dell Rapids’ Kaeden Eastman

The third best play from high school baseball state tournaments comes from Dell Rapids’ Kaeden Eastman who has the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth, when he delivers a RBI single into centerfield for the walk-off win.

That 1-0 win sent the Quarriers to the class ‘B’ state baseball championship.

#2: A terrific catch for Hohn – West Central’s Noah Hohn

Landing at number two on our list is a ball that lands in the glove of West Central’s Noah Hohn who has to chase down the ball and then make a catch while bumping into the wall.

That play helped the Trojans earn a 6-5 win over Platte.

#1: Heinert steals a single – Sioux Falls Washington’s Garren Heinert

The top play from the state tournaments come from the class ‘A’ state championship where Washington’s Garren Heinert comes out of no where to make a diving catch and rob a Harrisburg batter of a hit.

Despite this tremendous play, the Warriors would fall to Harrisburg in the state championship.

