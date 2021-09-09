KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays – September 1-8

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first week of September sports has come to a close, which means it’s time for another edition of the KELOLAND.com top five plays.

HM: Dohrer splits defenders for the score – Madison’s Mickale Dohrer

The lone honorable mention goes to Madison’s Mickale Dohrer who hauls in the pass from Nathan Ricke and then quickly slips past a defender on his way to a 45 yard touchdown. Madison would earn a 46-13 win over Dakota Valley.

#5: Sheehan to Stormo for 6 – Hamlin’s Xander Sheehan and Evan Stormo

The number five play of the week features a nice throw and catch from Hamlin’s Xander Sheehan to Evan Stormo. The freshman wide receiver has to leap up to make the grab above a Castlewood defender. The Chargers would pick up a narrow 26-20 win.

#4: A pick six for #6 – Brookings’ Jaxton Eck

The fourth best play of the week comes on the defensive side of the ball as Brookings’ Jaxton Eck leaps up to get the interception. He would then weave his way through several players as he took it to the house for the pick six. Brookings would power past Douglas, 42-0.

#3: VandeWeerd skies for the touchdown – Canton’s Jacob VandeWeerd

Checking in at number three is a great catch from Canton’s Jacob VandeWeerd. The 6’8 tight end skies for the ball in the back of the endzone and makes the catch for the touchdown. Top-ranked Canton would go on to earn a 21-16 victory over Tri-Valley.

#2: Just one hand needed for Sifore – Howard’s Jace Sifore

The runner-up play of the week features a one-handed, juggling catch from Howard’s Jace Sifore. He uses his right hand to knock the ball down and his left hand to make the touchdown catch. The Tigers would cruise past Canistota/Freeman 59-28.

#1: HAIL MARY! Lincoln earns walk-off touchdown – Lincoln’s Tate Schafer and Jack Smith

The top play of the week features the final play from Saturday’s Game of the Week as Lincoln trails by one with time expiring, so quarterback Tate Schafer throws up the hail mary and after being deflected, Jack Smith hauled in the catch and took it into the endzone for the 53 yard touchdown. The Patriots earned a 31-26 win over Watertown.

That’s a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a top play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.