KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of week two football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week two of the high school football season is in the books. Along with another week, came more top plays. Here is a look at the top five plays of week two, but we start with three honorable mentions.

The first honorable mention comes from Brandon Valley’s Senior Carson Mashlan. The Lynx are trailing by seven when Landon Slack connects with Maslan who makes a leaping catch with a defender pulling him down. The Lynx would trail by one at halftime, but would come from behind and earn a 20-14 win over O’Gorman.

The second honorable mention comes from Sioux Valley where Cossack quarterback Parker Puetz fires a pass over a defender and connects with a diving Damian Danzeisen for the 14 yard touchdown. However, the Cossacks trailed 14-12 at halftime to Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan.

The final honorable mention top play of week two comes from the De Smet Bulldogs. De Smet owns a 6 point lead when Colt Wilkinson lobs one up for Kalen Garry who goes over his defender and hauls in the 22 yard touchdown catch. The Bulldogs would cruise past Dell Rapids St. Mary, 54-0.

The number five play of week two comes from Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan. The Seahawks are looking to finish a drive, but face a third down and nine when Kaden Klumb flips it up for Jay Storm who makes the leaping catch and then taps his toe for the 11 yard score. The Seahawks would stay unbeaten and pick up a narrow 21-12 win over Sioux Valley.

The fourth best play from week two features Harrisburg’s Andrew Walter who shows off his vertical. The junior soars above his defender, hauls in the catch and then motors down the sideline for a 46 yard gain. The Tigers would punch it in a few plays later.

The number three play from week two, comes from Brookings Bobcat Josh Buri. Number 28 takes the pigskin, runs to the right, breaks a leg tackle, then avoids another defender, then hurdles another defender, before finally being pulled out of bounds. Buri roared for 38 yards on that carry and 182 yards and two scores for the game as Brookings earned a 37-0 win over Lennox.

The number two play of the week comes from the Harrisburg Tigers again. Harrisburg is facing a fourth down and short when quarterback Jacob Knuth lauches one deep to Lincoln Carlson who makes the diving catch, for the touchdown. Harrisburg would go on to earn a statement win over fifth ranked Washington, 35-17.

The top play from week two comes from Augustana commit Tommy Thompson. The Sioux Falls Lincoln quarterback uses the pump fake to avoid the first defender and then goes beast mode as he plows through a defender, runs backwards and breaks a tackle from the same defender. Thompson would break another tackle and then turn on the jets and flies down the sideline for a 35 yard run. However, Roosevelt would earn the win in convincing fashion over Lincoln, 42-19.

That’s a look at the week one KELOLAND.com Top Plays of the Week. You can submit a top play by tweeting to us by using #KELOSports.

You can view the top plays from week one of high school football below: