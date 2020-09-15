KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of week three football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota high school football season wrapped up week three last weekend and now heads to week four, which is the mid way point of the high school regular season.

But before we get to week four, here is a look at the top five plays from week three, but we start with two honorable mentions.

The first honorable mention comes from Watertown’s Cole Holden. Holden hauls in the pass from quarterback Kale Stevenson, but he does it in interesting fashion. The Junior juggles the ball three times before making a diving catch. The Arrows would go on to earn a 38-32 win over Rapid City Central.

The second and final honorable mention comes from Roosevelt quarterback Taylen Ashley who didn’t make just one play on Saturday. The sophomore went for 409 total yards and six total touchdowns. Ashley connected on 13 of his 19 pass attempts for 339 yards and five touchdowns, as the Rough Riders cruised to a 48-0 win over O’Gorman.

The number five play of week three comes from Dell Rapids junior Austin Henry. The Quarriers hold a 12-7 lead over Madison when Henry reads the route and picks off the pass and then he’s gone! 65 yards the other way as Dell Rapids stayed unbeaten on the season with a 41-14 win over Madion.

The fourth best play of the week comes from Tea Area’s win over West Central. Quarterback Austin Lake is on the run when he uses the shake to get past a defender and then he turns on the jets for an impressive 54 yard run. Lake helped lead the Titans to a 41-0, shutout win over West Central.

The number three moment of the week three comes from Jacobi Krouse who ran all over the field on Friday. The McCook Central/Montrose Senior running back continued his season of success as he ran for an impressive 421 yards and six touchdowns, including this 75 yard touchdown run. MC/M would earn a shootout win over Mount Vernon/Plankinton, 50-30.

The second best play from week three comes from Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Robert Hutchinson. Quarterback Tommy Thompson is on the run when he launches down field for Hutchinson who leaps up and hauls in the catch, while avoiding some great defense. It went down as a 35 yard reception and helped the Patriots earn a 41-0 win over in town rival Washington.

That brings us to our top play! The number one play of the week comes from a 9-man contest. Canistota/Freeman is looking to score on a fourth and five, when Tyce Ortmann flips it up for Tye Merrill, but the ball is tipped by the defender and then caught by Merrill. The play resulted in a twenty yard touchdown and an 8-0 lead, however Canistota/Freeman would fall in triple overtime to Howard, 16-14.

