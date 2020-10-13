KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of week seven football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week seven of high school football came to an end leaving just one week in the way of the 2020 high school football playoffs.

Here is a look at the KELOLAND.com Top Five Plays of week seven, but we’ll start with two honorable mentions, from the same team.

The first honorable mention goes to Brandon Valley’s Mark Mutschelknaus who takes the games opening kick-off, follows some blockers and then turns on the jets for the 92 yard kick return touchdown, giving the Lynx the early touchdown lead.

The second honorable mention comes from Brandon Valley as well, as running back Tate Johnson shreds the Washington defense. The senior breaks four tackles and bursts into the clear for the 19 yard touchdown, but Johnson wasn’t done there. He rushed for a total of 191 yards and two touchdowns in the Lynx’s 39-0 win over Sioux Falls Washington.

The number five play of the week looks to be a chip shot field goal for Lincoln’s Tate Schafer, until the holder Payton Huhges takes the snap, rolls to the right and lobs it up for Luke Smith who has to spin to his right for the catch and 19 yard touchdown. Lincoln would fall 46-42 to Harrisburg.

The number four play of the week may be one of the most inspirational stories of the season. Platte-Geddes’ senior Brady Sprik was in a car accident his freshman year, that left him in a wheel chair.

Four years later, Sprik, with the help of a couple of teammates was able to enter the game, and score a touchdown for the Panthers. Platte-Geddes would earn a 42-6 win over Gregory, but both teams walked away winners on Friday.

The third best play from week seven comes from Tea Area’s Conner Mulder. The Titans are facing a third and long when Austin Lake fires deep and connects with Conner Mulder who flies over a defender for the catch. The Titans would go on to earn a 30-9 win over Sioux Falls Christian.

The second best play makes a trip back to Platte as the Panthers running back, Jackson Neuman, runs to the right, then jukes to the right and back to the left while avoiding defenders. The junior would then turn on the jets for the 46 yard score as the Panthers earned a week seven win.

That brings us to the top play of the week.

The number one play comes from the undefeated Viborg-Hurley Cougars as quarterback Blake Schroedermeier fires deep and connects with Carter Gust who makes the great catch in the back of the end zone, while getting a foot inbounds for the 37 yard touchdown. The Cougars would pick up a narrow 34-26 win over fifth ranked Hanson.

That’s a look at this weeks KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week. You can submit a top play by tweeting to us by using #KELOSports.