KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of Week One Football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week 0 featured only four classes of football in South Dakota, but last weekend featured week one, which had games from all seven classifications of high school football.

Here is a look at the top five plays from week one, but we will first start with three honorable mentions.

The first honorable mention comes from Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan as the Seahawks hosted Elk Point-Jefferson. The Seahawks own a second quarter lead when EPJ’s quarterback throws right and is intercepted by Rylee Schultz who takes it the distance. 45 yards for the score. B-E/E held a 21 point halftime lead.

The second honorable mention comes from Sioux Falls Washington’s back-up quarterback. Starting QB Max Thomson had to sit out a play, which gave Noah Robertson the chance to throw one up for Tyus Hanson, who soars over his defender and brings in the catch for six points. Washington would tie the game at 14.

The final honorable mention comes from Sioux Falls Lincoln’s win over Watertown. The Patriots are up by a score on the Arrows when a low snap gives Payton Hughes the time to block the punt, which allows Luke Smith the chance to scoop and score from 21 yards away. Lincoln would go on to earn the 48-28 win over Watertown.

Unlike the three honorable mentions, the number five play doesn’t include a touchdown, but it does involve a great catch. Tea Area is looking to add on to their lead when Austin Lake’s pass is tipped by Jaxon Weber, and then caught on a dive by Jeff Worth. That play helped set up a 31 yard touchdown pass from Lake to Weber a few plays later. Tea Area would earn a 27-21 win over top ranked Canton.

The number four play of week one comes from a Nebraska Cornhusker commit. Aberdeen trails by seven and is looking to continue their drive, but Sioux Falls Washington’s Randolph Kpai put a stop to that, thanks to a leaping interception. Washington would go on to earn a narrow 28-21 win over Aberdeen Central.

The number three play features a 33 yard touchdown run from Gavin Ross, however it wasn’t an easy 33 yards. Ross would barrel through one defender, then outrun two more, before breaking two final tackles to finally break the goal line and score the touchdown. The Tigers would roll past Rapid City Central, 63-7.

The second best play of the week features just a seven yard gain, but it was a tough seven yard gain. Kale Stevenson’s pass would be tipped at the line, meaning wide receiver Dawson Schmidt had to adjust and he did so by making this one handed catch! It was a first down for the Arrows, however Watertown lost by twenty to Sioux Falls Lincoln.

And now the top play from week one of South Dakota High School Football. The number one play comes from Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan. The Seahawks are tied at 6 until the play of the game! Quarterback Sam Hofer would connect to Koby Kayser who makes the catch and gets a nice gain, until he loses the ball. That’s when Eric Gustafson is there to scoop up the pigskin and take it another 47 yards for the 62 yard touchdown. The Seahawks would go on to earn a 34-6 win over Elk Point-Jefferson.

That’s a look at the week one KELOLAND.com Top Plays of the Week. You can submit a top play by tweeting to us by using #KELOSports.