KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of week four football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week four is in the books. The week included a load of great games and along with that, came a lot of great plays and performances. Here is a look at the KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays from Week Four, but we start with three honorable mentions.

The first honorable mention comes from Sioux Falls Lincoln’s defense. Yes, the entire defense as the Patriot defense combined for ten sacks, for a loss of 74 yards. They also added an interception and held the O’Gorman offense to negative eight yards rushing.

The second honorable mention comes from a familiar name. Brookings’ running back Josh Buri had another great performance as the senior ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns… on just 14 carries! That’s an average of more than 13 yards per attempt.

The final honorable mention comes from Dell Rapids junior Landon Ruesink who rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns, however one of his carries stood out above the rest. Ruesink shows off his agility with a nice juke move, that fakes out two defenders. From there, Ruesink just turns on the after burners and cruises to a 54 yard touchdown. The Quarriers earned a narrow 23-22 win over Mitchell.

The number five play of the week comes from Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan running back Koby Kayser. The junior had a interception for a touchdown on defense, but was even more impressive on offense. Kayser rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns as the Seahawks earned a blow out win, 52-6 over McCook Central/Montrose.

The number four play from week four comes from Lincoln’s Isaiah Robinson. The running back would juke out a defender in the backfield, then out run another defender before lowering the boom for the three yard touchdown. Lincoln would go on to earn a 17-7 win over O’Gorman.

The number three play of the week features not one, but two scoop and score touchdowns from the Brookings Bobcats. In the second half, Brookings is looking to build on a lead when a fumble leads to a scoop and score touchdown for Jaxton Eck. Then in the fourth quarter, the Bobcats turn a strip sack into six as Wes Koenig scores from 35 yards away. Brookings would score 43 unanswered points en route to a 43-14 win over Madison.

The second best play of the week comes on a first half ending hail mary from Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan. With zeros on the clock, Seahawk quarterback Sam Hofer throws it deep, but the ball looked to be intercepted, until Eric Gustafson makes the play. Gustafson tips the ball away from the defender and then takes it the rest of the way for the 46 yard touchdown, helping the Seahawks earn the win.

And that brings us to our number one play of the week… and ESPN’s number three play of Friday. O’Gorman is in a 14 point hole when Lincoln QB Tommy Thompson fires deep, to what looks to be a catch, but O’Gorman’s Andrew Nelson is there to steel the catch, somersault and get the interception for O’Gorman. O’Gorman lost by ten, but the Knights walked away with one of the tops plays of the year.

That’s a look at the week four KELOLAND.com Top Plays of the Week. You can submit a top play by tweeting to us by using #KELOSports.

You can see more hits and highlights by visiting the links below: