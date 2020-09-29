KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of week five football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week five featured some excellent football games and with that, came some great plays and performances. Here is a look at the top five plays of week five, but we start first with three honorable mentions.

The first honorable mention goes to Nebraska Cornhusker commit, Randolph Kpai. The Warriors are leading by 14 when Kpai reads the pass and intercepts the ball and then takes it 30 yards for the pick six. Kpai helped seal a win as the Warriors would earn a 35-14 win over Rapid City Stevens.

The second honorable mention goes to O’Gorman’s Beau Beavers who makes an incredible catch in the back of the endzone, while getting two feet in play. Beavers helped lead the Knights to a 51-8 win over Rapid City Central.

The final honorable mention goes to Viborg/Hurley’s Blake Schroedermeier who threw not one, not two, but seven touchdowns in Friday’s win over Parker. The Junior completed 12 of 19 passes for 297 yards as the Cougars cruised past Parker, 50-0.

The number five play from week five comes from the Vermillion Tangers. Quarterback Charlie Ward avoids the pressure and fires deep where he finds Connor Saunders who not one, but two defenders for the 45 yard touchdown.

The number four play of the week comes in an overtime period as Yankton and Mitchell are tied at 24, until Yankton’s Corbin Sohler flies into the endzone from 15 yards away, for the walk-off win. Yankton would stay unbeaten with a 30-24 win over fourth ranked Mitchell.

The third best play from week five features a rare hook and ladder. West Sioux’s Dylan Wiggins connects with Caden Budde who then latterals to Brady Lynott who flies down the sidleine and into the redzone for the big gain. The Falcons pickup the 38-0 win over Elk-Point Jefferson.

The number two play of the week comes from Dakota Valley’s Evan Foster. West Central is trying to build on a seven point lead when Justin Zirpel looks deep, but has his pass intercepted by Foster who soars up and steals the catch from the receiver. Dakota Valley would earn a come from behind win, 15-14 over West Central.

The top play from week five features another interception. Vermillion’s Charlie Ward is attempting to find some yards when the ball gets deflected and then intercepted by Sioux Falls Christian’s Jaden Witte who flies down the sideline, splits a pair of tacklers and then takes it to the house for the fifty yard score. The Chargers would earn a 26-16 win over Vermillion.

That’s a look at the week five KELOLAND.com Top Plays of the Week. You can submit a top play by tweeting to us by using #KELOSports.